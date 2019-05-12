Geri Smith, RN, BSN, Franciscan Health

Helping others is in Geri Smith's blood.
The Griffith woman has been involved in nursing for about 40 years, and her attraction to the field started at a young age.
While growing up in Chicago, Smith's mother was a nurse.
“I remember seeing her dressing up in her whites and going to work,” Smith said of her mom.
Because of her strong connection to nursing, Smith knew exactly what she wanted to bring to school one day for a show-and-tell session.
She chuckled as she explained how she brought in a syringe with a needle that she wanted to show her classmates.
Smith's teacher at the time was quick to take the item away for safe keeping the moment Smith was about to present it to the class.
The show-and-tell incident may have ended differently than Smith expected, but it didn't diminish her attraction to nursing.
Smith received her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1982, but it wasn't too long before she decided she wanted to go back to school for more specialized medical training.
Smith said it was a few years later when she noticed there was a need for wound, ostomy and continence nurses.
She said patients needed to learn how to take care of themselves, but many weren't receiving the instruction they needed at that time.
Smith became an advanced practice wound, ostomy and continence nurse more than 30 years ago so she could provide greater assistance to her patients.
Smith said she enjoys teaching others, and she gets to do that as a nurse. In her specialized field, she also is able to help others when it's greatly needed.
“I like to put the patient back in patient-care,” said Smith, who works for Franciscan Health.
Not only has Smith helped teach patients how to take care of themselves, she also has trained and educated many nurses throughout the region, said Michelle Rivera, a coworker of Smith's.
“She is kind, sweet and helpful to all that she meets, including patients, coworkers, family and friends,” Rivera said, “She is my inspiration as a wound care nurse.”
In the wound, ostomy and continence field, Smith will “look at all the things people don't want to look at,” but she isn't bothered by that.
She knows she's around to “take care of whatever they need,” she said of her patients.
Smith said many of the procedures her patients need are painful, and it is her job to get her minds off the pain.
She does so by entering her patients' rooms with a smile, and using humor to help put them at ease when they are struggling.
“It just seems to help,” Smith said.
Many have noticed how dedicated Smith is to her patients.
“She is genuinely concerned for the welfare of her patients and the patients' families, providing compassionate, empathetic, selfless care,” said Melissa Romeo, another coworker of Smith's. “Geri has many times assisted patients and their family's needs, such as receiving assistance with obtaining supplies and care, additional education and addressing areas of concern.”