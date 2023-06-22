A staple at summer parties and backyard barbecues, lawn games can add some competitive fun to any friendly gathering. With so many different games on the market, it can be hard to choose the best one for your outdoor get-together.

From classics like badminton and bocce to newer additions like Spike ball and Kan Jam, this list showcases top lawn games that adults and children will equally enjoy.

Go Sports Classic Cornhole Set

Also known as bean bag toss, this backyard favorite is simple to play and easy to set up, requiring only two wooden boards and four bean bags per team. Featuring a convenient carrying case, you can easily transport this set to a friend's house or neighborhood park. $99.99

Go Sports Premium Regulation Bocce Set

A classic and engaging lawn game, bocce requires minimal equipment and can be played on grass, dirt, gravel, sand and more. This set from Go Sports contains full-regulation balls . $52.99

Kan Jam Frisbee Set

Kan Jam is designed for four players, and teams take turns trying to score points by landing or deflecting the disc into their "kan." As long as you have level ground, you can play virtually anywhere. $39.97

Wiffle Ball Set

Wiffle Ball Set Wiffl e ball is an inexpensive backyard version of baseball. With a lightweight plastic bat and ball, you don't have to worry about breaking something. It's fun for groups. $22.55

St. Pierre American Professional Series Horseshoes Set

Horseshoes Set Players take turns trying to throw their horseshoes as close as possible to the opposite stake, and with this set approved by the National Horseshoe Pitching Association, you'll be able to have a regulation game just like the pros. $79.95

Baden Champions Badminton Set

Badminton is a popular game at cookouts and outdoor parties. The Baden Champions Set comes with everything you need for setup and gameplay, including a regulation net, four racquets, three nylon shuttlecocks and a storage case. $139.99

Go Sports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower

Wooden Toppling Tower Played just like the original Jenga tabletop game, this giant version can be stacked over 5 feet tall and takes slightly more eff ort. There's also a dry-erase board included so players can create custom rules that correspond to the numbers printed on the blocks. $74.99

Amazon Basics Ladder Toss

The rules of ladder toss are easy to learn, and after a few practice throws you'll be racking up points. The lightweight PVC pipe frame is quick to assemble and stores easily in a zippered carrying case. $48.31

Apud Armis Six-Player Croquet Set

Croquet can be a fun outdoor activity for everyone in your household, from young kids to adults. While professional regulation croquet sets can sometimes be expensive, this model is a great middle-of-the-road option that features durable mallets, balls and wickets, which fi t nicely in the included nylon carrying bag. $39.99

Spike ball Game Set

Similar to volleyball in some aspects, Spike ball is a high-energy game that will definitely get your heart pumping. Though originally meant for four people, the rules can be easily adjusted to add additional players. Cleanup after the game is a breeze, with all the components fitting in a small drawstring bag. $91.99

HAKOL Lawn Darts

Based on a similar gameplay premise as horseshoes, these lawn darts are perfect for children and even glow in the dark, allowing you to play on warm summer nights. The darts are made from soft plastic and rubber materials so they're safe for all ages. $24.99

MAGGIFT Kubb Game Set

Not many people have heard of this Scandinavian game, in which the object is to knock down your opponent's wooden blocks using wooden throwing batons. Borrowing aspects of both bowling and cornhole, this unique game can be played with as many as 12 people. $47.99

Hey! Play! Lawn Bowling Game

You can set up lawn bowling just about anywhere . The balls used in this set are much smaller and lighter than standard bowling balls, making them great for kids and adults. $51.03

Go Sports Red Foam Giant Dice

Whether it's Yahtzee or another one of your favorite dice games, these 3.5-inch foam dice are great for parties. The soft material won't break anything if a dice roll goes awry. $22.49