Getting creative

A good defender takes all the tricks that are there. A great defender takes some that aren’t there. He creates problems for declarer.

Test your creativity. Cover today’s South and East cards and defend as West. When you lead the king of spades against 3NT, East plays the deuce, declarer the eight. South surely held A-J- 8. If you lead another spade, he will win two spade tricks. How do you defend?

The actual West was world-class. He led the nine of hearts!

Club entry

From declarer’s perspective, East might have held the king of hearts and West the ace of clubs. Then, if declarer finessed in hearts, East would win and return a spade, setting up the suit while West had the ace of clubs as an entry.

So South took the ace of hearts and forced out the ace of clubs. He ducked East’s spade return, won the third spade and took his minor-suit winners but was still one trick short. When he led a heart, West produced the king and a high spade for down one.

That’s creativity.

Daily question

You hold: S K Q 10 7 6 4 H K 9 D J 9 6 2 C 2. You deal and open two spades, a weak two-bid. Your partner responds 2NT. What do you say?

Answer: Partner’s 2NT is a conventional forcing inquiry. Partnerships agree on various methods. For instance, opener might artificially rebid three clubs to show a poor hand and a poor suit. In one common method, opener shows a “feature”: a side ace or king. If that is your agreement, bid three hearts.

