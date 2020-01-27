Getting organized

Cy the Cynic admits that clear thinking as declarer is not his strength.

"Declarers have a lot to think about," I remarked. "You need to organize your thought processes."

"If I organized my thoughts," Cy said, "they'd form a union and demand benefits."

At today's 3NT, the Cynic played low from dummy on the first spade. He took East's ten with the ace and chose to cash the ace of diamonds and finesse with dummy's jack. East took the queen and returned a club (not best). West won and led the jack of spades, and Cy pondered ... and put up the queen. He went down two when East won and returned a spade.

INFERENCES

A vital part of declarer's thinking must be to draw inferences from the way the defenders operate. Cy can reason that if West had the king of spades, East would have returned a spade when he won a diamond trick, letting West set up his suit while he had the ace of clubs for an entry.

If Cy plays low from dummy on the second spade, he blocks the suit and makes his game.

DAILY QUESTION