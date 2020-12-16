Getting the facts

Unlucky Louie told me that his little daughter had penned a letter to Santa Claus:

“Dear Santa: Before I try to explain, how much do you already know?”

Louie was East in today’s deal. Dummy’s jack of clubs won the first trick, and South next led a club to his ace and returned a low trump. West followed with the six, and South pondered and played dummy’s jack. Louie took the queen and shifted to a heart. South won, led a trump to West’s ace, won the heart return, drew trumps, lost a diamond to the ace and claimed 10 tricks.

When Louie took the queen of trumps, what did he know? How should he defend?

Inference

Louie could infer that West had the ace of trumps (and so South had good hearts). If South had it, he would have cashed it before finessing. Also, South’s pause before playing the jack from dummy suggested that he might lack the ace.

Louie must shift to the ace and a low diamond. When West takes the ace of trumps, he gives Louie a diamond ruff for down one.

Daily question

You hold: S 10 8 5 3 2 H A K D 9 7 3 C A K 6. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he bids two clubs. What do you say?

Answer: Partner’s first two bids have not defined his shape and strength. If he has A, Q J 9 6 5 4, A K, Q J 7 4, you can make 7NT. If he has Q 4, Q J 6 5 4, A K, J 9 5 2, you need to stop at 3NT. You need more information. Bid two diamonds, a “fourth-suit” call that doesn’t promise diamonds but asks partner to keep bidding.

