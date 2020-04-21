Getting unlucky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"I'm reaching the age," a senior player at my club told me, "where 'getting lucky' means walking into a room and remembering why I'm there. Today I blew an easy defense because I lost my focus."

My friend was East, and West led the deuce of diamonds against four hearts. (North's "false preference" of three spades was proper; South rebid his hearts to show five, reaching his 5-3 fit.)

"Dummy played low," my friend said, "and I took the king and returned ... the jack of trumps."

Making four

"Declarer took the king, cashed the queen of diamonds and led to the ace of trumps. He threw his club loser on the ace of diamonds, lost a spade finesse to West's king and conceded one trump. Making four. My partner was justifiably upset with me."

South's bidding and West's opening lead marked South's pattern as 5-5-2-1, and South had a diamond honor since West would have led the queen from Q-J-x-x. At Trick Two, East must cash his ace of clubs. He sets up dummy's king, but if West has a spade trick, he will still get it.

Daily question

You hold: S J 10 H A 9 3 D A 10 4 C K J 8 6 3. Your partner opens one spade, you respond two clubs and he next bids two hearts. What do you say?

Answer: In "Standard" methods, bid 3NT or perhaps stall with a "fourth-suit" bid of three diamonds. A style in which your two clubs was forcing to game would be helpful here: You could bid 2NT, forcing, and let partner continue to describe his hand. That style has both advantages and drawbacks.

