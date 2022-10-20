Giddy-Up! Outlaw country rides into Hobart

Things are popping at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart over the next few days, starting with tonight’s 7 p.m. rebel country co-bill featuring Creed Fisher and Tim Montana.

These two are akin to being the new Waylon & Willie for today’s generation of country outlaw music fans. The music of yesterday’s country outlaws served as the mother’s milk for these good ol’ boys — the music of Waylon, Merle, Hank, and Cash — are infused in their own, respective DNAs. Both have defied the odds and found paths to success and a taste of stardom on their own terms and by their own means.

That’s not to imply Texas-born Fisher and Montana-born Montana are flip sides of the same album, because each of these bearded gents have created their own unique sound and style, but their musical roots seem to have shared the same fertile soil of old school Opry stars gone rogue. They clearly reflect a respect for tradition, while forging their own way down roads less traveled.

Fisher’s tongue-in-cheek songs are toe-tappers with humorous tales about the joys of junk food binging (“The Burrito Song”), advice on saving a marriage (“Earplugs And Beer”), replacing an ex-wife with a dog (“Hankles”), hometown pride (“Don’t California My Texas”) and well, one gets the idea. After sampling a tasty buffet of Fisher’s music, this writer would describe him as a cross somewhere between Ray Stevens, Charlie Daniels, Steve Earle and Shel Silverstein, with a generous sprinkling of red dirt grit and plenty of sass.

Fisher released the aforementioned songs and many others that navigate through a variety of emotions, temperaments and topics on a string of notable albums with such titles as “Rednecks Like Us,” “Life Of A Workin’ Man,” “Old School” and his latest, “Whiskey And The Dog.” More: creedfisher.com.

Montana’s personal story reads like a modern day Mark Twain story. Growing up in the backwoods of Butte, Montana in a cabin with no electricity, Montana (his real name) taught himself to play guitar at age six to escape the boredom of living in the woods. Many years later, in 2008, a chance meeting with Indiana’s own David Letterman, the rough and tumble singer/guitarist made his national debut on Letterman’s “Late Night” television program

With that came a little fame, a move to Los Angeles, and forging relationships with the likes of Kid Rock, Dave Grohl, and most importantly with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. With Gibbons he wrote several songs, including “Weed ‘N Whiskey,” “Rust And Red, “ “Fifty-Fifty,” and “This Beard Came To Party.” The latter became the theme song for the Boston Red Sox for a while. More: timmontana.com.

Even if their names are not yet as household as those of their influences I name dropped earlier in this text, Northwest Indiana fans of outlaw country will not want to miss the double-barrel blast of tonight’s Fisher/Montana concert. Tickets range from $25 to $45, with VIP package options. More: brickartlive.com.

MUSIC NOTES

Things pop the rest of the weekend as well at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart. Friday night finds Eddie Montgomery of the hit-making and Grammy Award-winning country duo Montgomery Gentry returning to Hobart after being the headliner of the first “Country Jams” concert at the Hobart Brickie Bowl. The 8 p.m. show will find Montgomery dusting off many of the duo’s biggest hits, along with serving up songs from his 2021 debut solo album “Ain’t No Closing Me Down,” and his new seven song EP, “Outskirts.” Tickets start at: $45. More: montgomerygentry.com.

Then at 7 p.m. on Saturday, hard rock returns with Detroit-based, alt-grunge group, Sponge, headlining a four band roster. Sponge formed in 1992 by vocalist/writer Vinnie Dombrowski, who still anchors the current line-up of the group who has released nine studio albums (the latest 2021’s “Lavatorium”) and several singles. The band is best known for its trio of mid-’90s radio hits — “Plowed” (1994), “Molly” (1995), and “Wax Ecstatic” (1996). Opening acts on Saturday are: Color To The Room, Radar and Flamingo Haze. Tickets start at $20 with VIP seating available. All show info at brickartlive.com.

Two top Region music talents again team up tonight by popular demand at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in downtown Hobart for the venue’s weekly “Acoustic Thursday” free concert series. Veteran vocalist Heather Peters-Bricker (formerly with the ‘90s club packing bands TAXI and Vivid) returns with guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Hobart teen rocker Geddy Trezak performs solo on Oct. 27 while hosting an all ages, family-friendly “Halloween Party,” complete a costume contest for various prizes. Full menu and bar available. Free candy handouts for kids starting at 6 p.m. No cost. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary takes a break from their weekly country concert this Friday on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage, instead offering up Ronnie Baker Brooks, one of the finest Chicago blues artists currently keeping the “Sweet Home” sounds alive and well. Ronnie Baker Brooks got his start playing guitar with his famous father, Windy City blues legend Lonnie Brooks, and since stepping out to forge his own career, has released a string of impressive albums with songs that remain staples on many blues radio programs, including my own “Midwest BEAT Blues,” heard weekly on Lakeshore Public Radio, WIMS-AM/FM and WHFB-AM/FM.

The music served up Saturday is old school ‘70s arena rock as Chicago’s Infinity kick out covers by such major hit-makers of the era as Journey, Styx and Kansas, among others. On the other side of the casino’s main floor, the blues of The Smiley Tillmon Band will be found with vocalist Kate Moss. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Acoustic by Bowman & Rose is found tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. The heavy alternative/grunge rock of Dirt Born takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. Friday night, followed by an 8:30 p.m. show on Saturday by quirky party rock band Dick Diamond & The Dusters. Sunday’s “Acoustic Matinee” remains on hiatus so storyteller Cindy Horgash continues her three week run of Sundays telling spooky tales of ghosts, goblins and things that go bump in the night. Horgash performs 6-8 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

This Friday at Leroy’s Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) it’s the Head Honchos kicking out guitar-driven blues-rock, followed on Saturday by roots rockers South of 30. Local blues players can jam on Sundays with host Corey Dennison’s weekly “Blues Jam” from 7 to 11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

Renown Hammond B-3 organist and keyboardist Bruce Katz brings his self-named band to The Acorn (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan this Friday for a 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern performance. Katz has recorded with a Who’s Who of top artists, including Little Milton, Delbert McClinton, Duke Robillard and John Hammond, along with being a member of The Gregg Allman Band. Katz’ New York-based band is a gumbo of roots sounds that includes blues, soul, jazz and a touch of New Orleans groove. Opening Friday’s show is The Resurrection Blues Band. Tickets: $25 general admission.

Singer, songwriter, guitarist Alejandro Escovedo is bringing his power trio to The Acorn for a 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. Escovedo has transcended various music styles of the years — punk rock with The Nuns), roots rock with The True Believers), and alt-country as a member of Rank & File, before he launched a solo career that finds him creating music that is a hybrid of many styles and sounds. Tickets run from $46 to $78. More: acornlive.org.