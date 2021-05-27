Gifts inspired by the upcoming arrival of Baby Girl Sussex

The Tripp Trapp, with several add-ons sold separately, adjusts from baby seat to toddler booster and, finally, adult-size chair with the turn of an Allen key. It can be used with a tray or pulled right up to the table. $269 base price at Stokke.com and a wide range of retailers.

Some other ideas

From Fiji with love, a company called Loloma was founded by a mother looking to soothe her children's eczema without the chemicals found in pharmaceutical creams. It sells pure organic virgin coconut oil to combat everything from diaper rash on baby's bottom to the fine lines on mom's face. Processed naturally in Fiji, it contains no chemicals or additives, and it comes in a gifty, golden sphere. $32.50 for 100 milliliters. Go to Lolomafiji.com.

Archie and his baby sis are perfect for a double stroller. Bugaboo has a convertible model that expands sideways with a bassinet option. It's the Bugaboo Donkey 3 Duo, and its price tag is not for the faint of heart: $1,759 to start. The frame simply pushes back in sideways for a solo ride. It's 29 inches wide and weighs 33 pounds. It includes two seats, one bassinet, two sun canopies and a side luggage basket that can't be used in duo mode. Would be a nice group gift.