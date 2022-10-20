Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana land $4.2 million from MacKenzie Scott

Local Girl Scouts got a historic donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who has pledged to give away most of her fortune, gave $4.2 million to the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana. It was one of the 29 local branches she selected when donating $84.5 million to the 110-year-old Girl Scouts of the USA, the youth organization that prepares girls to empower themselves and gain experience as entrepreneurs.

It's the largest donation from a single individual in Girl Scouts history.

“We are beyond thrilled to receive this generous gift from MacKenzie Scott. It will serve as a catalyst in our work to advance a multi-year, local vision and strategy to be a more equitable, trauma-information organization focused on the needs of girls in all communities,” said Nancy Wright, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana. “Thanks to Ms. Scott’s generosity, we can advance our efforts to match our resources and expertise with what girls, families and communities need to thrive in a complicated world.”

Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana serves 245 communities across the Calumet Region and greater Chicagoland. It covers Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana, where it used to operate a scout center in Merrillville.

The Girl Scouts say Scott's donation will fund leadership opportunities, create more equitable membership in underserved communities, break down accessibility members and spur the development of new programs.