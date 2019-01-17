Last week's rankings in parentheses. NR = not rated.
1. Crown Point (2) 21-0
Crown Point moves back to the top spot after continued dominance and two more impressive wins, over Munster and Kankakee Valley. The Bulldogs are arguably the deepest team in the Region, and that helps out their full-court press.
2. Marquette Catholic (1) 17-2
The Blazers added a great road win over South Bend St. Joseph, but they also lost to Chicago's Simeon. It's tough to deny Crown Point's undefeated record and consistent huge margins of victory. Marquette Catholic still ranks ninth in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll and remains the state-wide favorite in Class A.
3. Kankakee Valley (4) 15-3
The Kougars fell at Crown Point on Tuesday, but there's no shame in that. Friday's Northwest Crossroads Conference showdown at Andrean could decide the conference crown.
4. Michigan City (5) 14-4
After a win at Valparaiso on Jan. 11, a victory over LaPorte in this Friday's Duneland Athletic Conference finale would clinch at least second place in the league. That game figures to be close, but the Wolves have a size advantage with Hannah Noveroske at center.
5. Bishop Noll (3) 16-3
The Warriors have lost three of their last five games, including a Tuesday visit to Chesterton. Bishop Noll can finish off an undefeated Greater South Shore Conference slate on Friday against Whiting, and then Saturday's game against Evanston (Illinois) will be quite the test.
6. LaPorte (7) 14-5
Riley Ott is one of the most polished guards in the Region, and she gets plenty of help from her younger sister, Ryin. That family chemistry and perimeter skill has helped place the Slicers among the Duneland Athletic Conference's best.
7. West Side (6) 15-6
The Cougars dropped a road game at E.C. Central on Monday, although the Cardinals have been hot recently. West Side still looks like it'll be dangerous in the Class 3A postseason.
8. South Central (8) 14-5
Porter County Conference round-robin and tournament titles in the same season would make for an impressive turnaround after the Satellites went 9-13 last year.
9. Andrean (NR) 13-9
Andrean's Northwest Crossroads Conference hopes will come down to its league finale on Friday against Kankakee Valley. There couldn't be a better time for the 59ers to get their first win over a team ranked in this week's Top 10.
10. Morgan Township (NR) 12-7
The Cherokees trailed South Central for nearly their entire PCC tournament quarterfinal game on Tuesday and nearly pulled off the comeback. Sahara Bee gives Morgan physicality in the paint, as she's averaging 13.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
On the bubble: E.C. Central (10-9), Hebron (14-6), Lake Station (12-6), Munster (12-7).