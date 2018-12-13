1. Marquette Catholic (1) 8-1
The Blazers remain in the top spot, buoyed by a convincing 66-36 win over E.C. Central. Twins Emma and Sophia Nolan combined for 47 points. Marquette hosts South Bend Adams on Saturday and travels to Portage on Tuesday.
2. Crown Point (2) 12-0
Smothering defense was the catalyst for a 61-18 win over Duneland Athletic Conference foe Valparaiso. The Bulldogs didn't allow a field goal for the first 17-plus minutes of the game. Crown Point will try to remain unbeaten Friday against Lake Central.
3. Kankakee Valley (3) 11-1
The Kougars crushed Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart for their 10th straight win of the season. The streak could be tested Monday with a game against Chesterton.
4. Bishop Noll (4) 7-0
The Warriors pulled away from Griffith (70-46) and held off Munster (69-62) to remain unbeaten on the season. Bishop Noll has two Greater South Shore Conference meetings up next, facing Lake Station on Friday and Wheeler on Thursday.
5. West Side (5) 11-1
The Cougars defeated Munster (53-44) and Morton (63-36) since the last poll. West Side has a break until it opens up play at the Hoops 4 Pink Tournament at Bishop Noll with a game Dec. 26 against Centerville, Ohio.
6. Michigan City (6) 7-3
Michigan City entered Thursday's contest against New Prairie on a four-game winning streak. The Wolves then play DAC foe Merrillville on Friday and South Bend Riley on Saturday.
7. Munster (8) 7-5
Munster aims to halt its two-game losing streak with a Saturday date against Portage. The Mustangs were competitive in losses to West Side (53-44) and Bishop Noll (69-62).
8. South Central (10) 8-3
The Satellites routed Wheeler 54-14 on Wednesday. South Central meets sectional rivals Oregon-Davis and Argos on Friday and Saturday, respectively. SC has lost four straight to the Bobcats and seven straight to the Dragons.
9. LaPorte (NR) 7-3
The Slicers defeated Mishawaka 43-30 to extend their win streak to three. Led by sisters Riley and Ryin Ott, LaPorte travels to Portage on Friday in DAC play.
10. Hebron (NR) 8-3
The Hawks are riding a four-game winning streak into Saturday's Porter County Conference contest against Kouts. All four wins were by double digits.
On the bubble: Boone Grove (8-4); Chesterton (6-4); LaCrosse (6-4); Morgan Township (7-4); Westville (10-3).