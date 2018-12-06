1. Marquette Catholic (1) 7-1
With Crown Point's hot start, there's room for debate over which team should be No. 1. Marquette Catholic dispatched Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger on Saturday, as Emma and Sophia Nolan combined for 52 points. Emma added a career-high 36 in Wednesday's win over Illiana Christian.
2. Crown Point (2) 10-0
Since a competitive win at LaPorte, Crown Point has won its last three games by 174 points combined — not bad. Freshman sensation Jessica Carrothers leads the Bulldogs with 22.9 points per game.
3. Kankakee Valley (3) 10-1
The Kougars earned road wins over Lowell and Hanover Central this past week, and they look like the class of the Northwest Crossroads Conference. Sarah Martin has scored in double figures in 10 of 11 games.
4. Bishop Noll (4) 5-0
In another season, perhaps Bishop Noll would be ranked higher with a perfect record and wins over West Side and Boone Grove. Kristian Steele scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting in Saturday's win over Homewood-Flossmoor, and the Warriors visit Griffith and Munster over the next week.
5. West Side (6) 9-1
West Side defeated Clark without issue on Wednesday to move to 3-0 in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference. A big test at Munster awaits Dash Shaw and Co. on Saturday.
6. Michigan City (NR) 4-3
The Wolves' record doesn't look special, but their three losses came against Plymouth, Marquette Catholic and Kankakee Valley -- teams with a combined 25-3 record. Michigan City also has a road win over Chesterton, thanks to 16 points from Hannah Noveroske.
7. Chesterton (5) 6-3
Chesterton is on a three-game slide, but the Trojans will have a week to regroup after Friday's game at Portage. The loss to Michigan City hurts Chesterton's Duneland Athletic Conference title chances, although there's a lot of season left.
8. Munster (8) 6-3
Munster scored a comfortable win at Hobart last Friday, and the Mustangs have another Northwest Crossroads Conference contest on tap Friday against Lowell. The Mustangs can get nice and settled during their upcoming four-game homestand.
9. Boone Grove (NR) 7-2
Now 1-1 in the Porter County Conference after a win over Washington Township last Friday, Boone Grove stepped out of conference with a game against Bowman Academy on Thursday. The Wolves visit North Newton on Saturday before jumping back into PCC play against Westville on Tuesday.
10. South Central (NR) 6-2
Fresh off a wild double-overtime win over Kouts, the Satellites kept their momentum going with a win over Morgan Township on Tuesday. South Central looks like a major contender in the PCC.
On the bubble: LaPorte (5-3); Hebron (6-3);Westville (8-3); Whiting (6-2); LaCrosse (6-3)