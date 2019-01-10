Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Marquette Catholic (1) 15-1
Marquette Catholic pushed its winning streak to 15 games with a lopsided victory over Bishop Noll. Senior Emma Nolan erupted for a career-high 38 points in the 23-point road victory and as the season wears on, the Blazers only seem to be getting stronger.
2. Crown Point (2) 18-0
The Bulldogs endured their biggest test of the season in a back-and-forth home win against Michigan City. Freshman Jessica Carrothers came alive in the fourth quarter to help Crown Point remain undefeated and strengthen its grip on the Duneland Athletic Conference.
3. Bishop Noll (3) 15-1
Bishop Noll lost 78-55 at home against Marquette Catholic, but that's no reason for the Warriors to drop in the rankings. The Blazers are the defending Class A state champions, and it was only Bishop Noll's first loss of the season.
4. Kankakee Valley (4) 15-2
After a blowout loss to Marquette Catholic in the championship of its holiday tournament, Kankakee Valley bounced back with a four-point win over North Judson. The Kougars will be back in action Saturday in a home conference game against Munster.
5. Michigan City (5) 13-4
Senior Hannah Noveroske became the all-time leading scorer in Michigan City girls basketball history with a 40-point outburst against Bowman Academy. The Xavier commit has scored 1,611 points in her career and will have the chance to add to that total in a road conference matchup against Valparaiso on Friday night.
6. West Side (6) 14-5
West Side picked up a 15-point win over Lowell on Tuesday but dropped a home game against Lake Central on Wednesday. The Cougars will have the chance to get back in the win column Monday when they take on E.C. Central in their last conference game of the season.
7. LaPorte (7) 13-5
LaPorte knocked off Lake Central for the first time in five years and followed it up with a victory over Plymouth. Senior Riley Ott and sophomore Ryin Ott combined for 45 points in the Slicers' 14-point home win over the Pilgrims.
8. South Central (8) 13-5
The Satellites scored just 33 points in a road loss to Knox, but they will have the chance to get back on track in the Porter County Conference Tournament. South Central faces Morgan Twp. in the opening round Tuesday.
9. Hebron (9) 12-6
Hebron lost by four in a road conference matchup against South Central on Jan. 3. But in their most recent outing, the Hawks earned a 43-point home victory over River Forest on Tuesday.
10. Munster (10) 12-6
Entering Thursday, Munster had won three straight games and five of its last six. Sophomore Aleena Mongerie led the Mustangs with 18 points in their victory at TF South on Saturday.
On the bubble: Andrean (11-9), Boone Grove (12-6), Gavit (9-6), Lake Station (10-5), Morgan Twp. (11-6), Westville (11-5).