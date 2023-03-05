Music fans will want to see the musical revue “Girls Like Us: Women in Wartime," which will be performed March 12 in Munster.

The revue stars Laura Freeman, Marianne Murphy Orland and Beckie Menzie.

Songs featured in the show include classics such as "Dear Heart," Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,""I'll Be Seeing You," "Sentimental Journey" and more.

The musical trio last performed at Theatre at the Center in 2016 when they opened for comedian Tom Dreesen.

Tickets for the 3 p.m. show are "$35 and $30 for veterans/military. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com for tickets and information. Theatre at the Center is located at 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.

Audience members interested in a meal before the show may make reservations for Sunday Brunch by Trama Catering at the center. Brunch is an additional $35. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2 for brunch reservations.