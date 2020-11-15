Giving thanks: COVID-19 requires adjustments, but turkey is still on the menu

“Not so many Jews keep kosher,” Silvert said. She used to have a food co-op of sorts with another local family, and then a Valparaiso University student.

“Generally, if there is someone here in town who is kosher, we’ll hear about it.”

Her kitchen has separate areas for meat and dairy, with the meat area about 75% of the kitchen. “It’s like having two separate kitchens,” Silvert said, with separate dishwashers and separate cooking surfaces.

The dairy side doesn’t get as much use because Miri can’t consume dairy products. Miri also can’t tolerate gluten, so Silvert is cooking pumpkin pudding as well as pumpkin pie.

Every Friday night and Saturday, Silvert prepares big meals for the sabbath.

“We cook as elaborately for the family as the average American does for Thanksgiving,” she said. The family then has double leftovers the whole next week.

Whether Thanksgiving will include watching sports on TV hasn’t been decided. TV is forbidden on the sabbath, so the family is used to doing without it.

“We have a ridiculously large assortment of board games,” she said.

— Doug Ross

