Giving thanks: COVID-19 requires adjustments, but turkey is still on the menu

The holidays present a special challenge during a pandemic, but these Region families will still find ways to honor traditions and celebrate Thanksgiving.
CROWN POINT — Larry and Barb Smith, both retired, are hosting Thanksgiving in their Crown Point home this year as usual, but there will likely be fewer family members, according to Barb Smith.
"Anyone is included, but we might just be ourselves. It's just a different world now," she said.
The couple has three adult sons, three daughters-in-law; six grandsons, a grand daughter-in-law and other family members.
"If everyone came we could have 17, but potentially it will probably be closer to 11," Smith said.
She said COVID-19 concerns play a part because one family member works in a hospital and is being cautious about not spreading the virus, and a high school aged grandson is in quarantine because of fellow classmates.
"We can have all of them or none of them," Smith joked.
In the meantime, Barb and Larry are planning on buying two turkeys, frying one and putting the other on the rotisserie.
She said she'll have one turkey ready to eat and hold back the other, depending on the numbers.
If there is too much turkey, Barb said she'll give one to a family member to make another day.
"I won't be wasting turkey," she said.
— Deborah Laverty
WINFIELD — Janet Curley, a retired school teacher, said her Thanksgiving dinner will be pretty much the same as in the past.
"I'm hosting just my immediate family of six, but due to varied tastes we have two kinds of potatoes, three kinds of cranberries, ham and turkey and two kinds of bread," Curley said, adding, "we all have different tastes."
Although all have different preferences, and in some cases health-related reasons for alternative choices, all six will gather in Curley's Winfield home for the annual holiday meal.
She said she feels safe about the COVID-19 issues since these are all close family members with whom she's remained in close contact.
"We will be in our own "pod," she said. "These are the people I'm comfortable with."
— Deborah Laverty
MERRILLVILLE — Normally Cindy and Mark Scegiel host 20-25 people for Thanksgiving at their Merrillville home. Those family members include her mom, her brother and sister, their families and assorted cousins.
But this year there will be five people on Thanksgiving, including her daughter, son and his girlfriend.
"They come over all the time anyway," Cindy said.
She said her mom, who lives in another community, is opting out of the celebration this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
"My mom said she is scared," Cindy said.
She said she will be serving up turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, cranberry sauce and apple and pumpkin pie.
She said Thanksgiving weekend plans usually include shopping, but not on Black Friday.
"Usually we go shopping on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," she said.
— Deborah Laverty
HOBART — The guest list for Peggy Keen, a retired music teacher has been pared down to just four.
That number includes her two 20-something grandsons and one of their girlfriends.
"Generally we would have 12-14 people here for Thanksgiving, maybe 18-20," Peggy said.
She said some family members are out of town this holiday and some family members are being cautious because of COVID-19 issues.
Her husband, Juan Olavarria, a retired math teacher, will spend Thanksgiving with his family members.
"With this COVID-19 thing I said 'no' to having more guests on Thanksgiving," Peggy said.
She said her family will also go against tradition this year from the usual turkey dinner.
"I'm serving ham sandwiches on Hawaiian bread, potato chips and maybe a dessert. Afterward we'll watch TV, play a game or do a jigsaw puzzle," she said.
— Deborah Laverty
LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — In previous holidays, Bob and Kathy Bogdan, both retired, would travel to the Wildfire restaurant in Oak Brook for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
This year, due to COVID-19 issues, the couple will travel to Munster for a small dinner with family.
"We will go to my sister's house for Thanksgiving dinner. I will make some food items to take there," Kathy said.
The Bogdans started the restaurant tradition about five years ago when her mother passed away.
"I used to have Thanksgiving for 13-14 people and sometimes more. We would make all the food from scratch," she said.
Thanksgiving fare this year for the Bogdans and her sister's family will include all the family favorites including turkey, ham, homemade bread, cheesy potatoes and an "old school" jello with mandarin pieces passed down from her grandmother.
"It's like having grandmother there," Kathy said.
The family will dine early on Thanksgiving then watch football or possibly take a walk.
— Deborah Laverty
EAST CHICAGO — Lt. Leta Marin, who leads the Salvation Army corps, in East Chicago, will celebrate Thanksgiving two days early.
“For many years now, we have hosted a Thanksgiving dinner on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving,” she said. “Ameristar Casino has always provided the food for that. Pepsi in past few years has provided beverages.”
Marin puts in a lot of work before that day to make sure people know about the dinner and to arrange logistics. That day, she will be everywhere, making sure everything is working smoothly.
This year, her tasks will include making sure people are keeping six feet apart while lined up for food.
On previous Thanksgivings, the Salvation Army has hosted a dinner for 300 people in its community center.
“This year, getting 300 people all sitting in the same room seems like a bad idea,” she said.
Meals will be handed out the back window, which was installed to hand out prepackaged food during the pandemic. Throughout the year, the East Chicago corps serves meals noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. A normal weekday sees 90 to 100 meals served.
For the Thanksgiving dinner, the meals will be handed out noon to 1:30 p.m.
The meal includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, pie, cranberry sauce — “all of the traditional Thanksgiving trimmings,” she said.
“It’s great to know that people will be able to have a real Thanksgiving dinner,” she said.
This year, the Salvation Army will serve the elderly and people separated from their family because of the pandemic.
“This might be the only Thanksgiving dinner they get this year,” she said.
On Thanksgiving Day, Marin and her family will mostly relax.
“Thanksgiving Day is kind of the only day we have together between the beginning of November and Christmas Eve as a family. It’s a very busy time.”
— Doug Ross
MORGAN TWP. — Jim Polarek, assistant supervisor for the Porter County Highway Department, will start Thanksgiving Day the way he starts every day — feeding the cattle.
This year, Thanksgiving dinner will be just the nuclear family — Jim, his wife Phyllis and their son Jimmy, a senior at Morgan Township High School.
Had this not been 2020, with concerns about COVID-19, the Polareks would have done things differently.
“We would probably have been over at my sister-in-law's with all of her kids, and her kids have their own kids,” Polarek said. “There would have been 20-30 people over there.”
The previous generation is all gone. “The wife and I, both of our parents are passed away,” he said.
This year they’ll eat turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy — “a normal all-American Thanksgiving dinner,” he said.
Since they’ll be at home this year, there’s one other activity Polarek is considering that day.
“I’m thinking Thanksgiving morning, Jimmy and I might go duck hunting,” he said.
— Doug Ross
VALPARAISO – Police Lt. Jeramy Simpson expects Thanksgiving to be like any other holiday when he’s on patrol.
He’ll get up and feed Rico, his K9 companion, as normal. Rico will get a turkey and gravy dinner for wet food on top of his dry food. Hey, even a police dog gets to celebrate Thanksgiving.
On holidays, finding a place to get coffee can be challenging because a lot of businesses are closed. Those closed businesses will get extra attention from the officers on patrol.
Simpson is in charge of the 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift. He’ll start their day with roll call, a meeting in which they hear what got handed off from the midnight shift and what callers have requested assistance with.
“It’s kind of good for camaraderie, too,” Simpson said, because it might be several hours before he sees any of the officers again.
The officers get an hour for their lunch break — at different times, of course. “What most of the officers do, is they plan their lunch breaks around family gatherings,” Simpson said.
“My parents don’t live too far outside of Valparaiso, so I will go and eat with my parents,” he said.
Officers who liver farther from Valparaiso will bring their own lunch.
The day shift is likely to be a little easier.
“Except for generally a lot less traffic and people being out, it’s generally a normal day,” Simpson said. “Our calls tend to be generally less on holidays.”
The night shift, however, will be busy as usual when alcohol consumption is occurring.
— Doug Ross
GARY – Mekeda Henderson is a cashier at Methodist Hospitals Northlake. She’s spending Thanksgiving Day on duty before joining family when she gets off work.
“It’s just an honor for them to come down and get a hearty meal,” she said.
Listening to her talk about the experience at the cafeteria is mouthwatering. The Thanksgiving meals will have turkey or roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, a hot roll and a choice of pumpkin or sweet potato pie or red velvet cake. For Thanksgiving, a hot, filling meal is in order.
“A turkey without mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans, my goodness!” she said.
In previous years, the hospital has hosted community members that day as well so they could have an inexpensive, filling meal.
“I really enjoy holiday meals, so when our guests from the outside come in, we treat them like family,” Henderson said. “They don’t have the family to make the meals. It’s just awesome to do this for the community. They appreciate it. They’re always thankful and grateful for the meals we’ve giving them."
The hospital’s leadership team, including the CEO, helps serve meals on Thanksgiving.
“That’s awesome,” she said.
Any leftovers are made available for staff members to have seconds.
After work, Henderson washes up and joins the family for prayer and a feast, including “our famous peach and apple cobbler,” she said.
— Doug Ross
VALPARAISO — Debra Silvert normally goes to Northbrook to celebrate Thanksgiving with her brother-in-law. This year, she might go to the northern suburbs, but only to buy kosher meat to prepare the meal for herself and her family.
It’s a big family. She lives with her husband Michael, a Valparaiso orthodontist, his daughter Miri, her daughter Kalie and her son Jared, along with his wife and young daughter. Jared and his family moved back home in March, and everyone liked the arrangement so much they made it permanent, Silvert said.
There might also be staff that day for Miri, who has blindness and autism.
“It’s feeling like our Thanksgiving is going to be like every other day,” she said. “Time seems to be in some ways going by so quickly because there’s no way of distinguishing time. Every day is like the rest.”
But the big meal will feature turkey, of course.
“If the weather gets mild, I think we’re going to smoke the turkey,” Silvert said. “We bought a smoker, and we played with it all summer.”
Being Torah observant Jews, following the ancient dietary laws, takes work. Silvert has to figure out how to get kosher turkey legs for the smoker.
She said she’s considering a trip up to Skokie or Evanston to visit a kosher grocery. “We’re not supposed to be traveling to Illinois,” she knows, because of the pandemic and Indiana’s high COVID-19 numbers. But she would be masked and wash her hands, and she’s just going to buy her groceries and return. Shipping kosher food directly probably wouldn’t cost more than the tolls and the gas, she said.
Silvert is accustomed to going to the northern suburbs every few months to stock up on kosher meat so she can load up her freezers. The last few times she went, though, the selection was small.
“Hopefully we can get them because we are traditional,” she said.
“Not so many Jews keep kosher,” Silvert said. She used to have a food co-op of sorts with another local family, and then a Valparaiso University student.
“Generally, if there is someone here in town who is kosher, we’ll hear about it.”
Her kitchen has separate areas for meat and dairy, with the meat area about 75% of the kitchen. “It’s like having two separate kitchens,” Silvert said, with separate dishwashers and separate cooking surfaces.
The dairy side doesn’t get as much use because Miri can’t consume dairy products. Miri also can’t tolerate gluten, so Silvert is cooking pumpkin pudding as well as pumpkin pie.
Every Friday night and Saturday, Silvert prepares big meals for the sabbath.
“We cook as elaborately for the family as the average American does for Thanksgiving,” she said. The family then has double leftovers the whole next week.
Whether Thanksgiving will include watching sports on TV hasn’t been decided. TV is forbidden on the sabbath, so the family is used to doing without it.
“We have a ridiculously large assortment of board games,” she said.
— Doug Ross
