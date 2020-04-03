Go fly a kite: Family activities in quarantine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

One silver lining that has come out of the coronavirus outbreak is that families are spending more time together. Kids are at home when they would have been in school, at extracurricular activities or at sports practices. When we’re going about our normal day, there’s often not a lot of time for hanging out together watching movies, playing board games or doing home projects.

Sometimes simplicity can go a long way. There’s suddenly time to learn skills that your grandparents learned at a young age. There’s pleasure in playing a card game or board game that your teen may have previously labeled as lame. If you're running out of ideas for activities to do together, here's a little list for some further inspiration.

1. Play Frisbee: Take a little drive to an open public area or a local park and get some fresh air while you throw a disc around. You could also go online and order disc golf targets and try it out at one of the area disc golf courses.