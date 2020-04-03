Go fly a kite: Family activities in quarantine

One silver lining that has come out of the coronavirus outbreak is that families are spending more time together. Kids are at home when they would have been in school, at extracurricular activities or at sports practices. When we’re going about our normal day, there’s often not a lot of time for hanging out together watching movies, playing board games or doing home projects.
Sometimes simplicity can go a long way. There’s suddenly time to learn skills that your grandparents learned at a young age. There’s pleasure in playing a card game or board game that your teen may have previously labeled as lame. If you're running out of ideas for activities to do together, here's a little list for some further inspiration.
1. Play Frisbee: Take a little drive to an open public area or a local park and get some fresh air while you throw a disc around. You could also go online and order disc golf targets and try it out at one of the area disc golf courses.
2. Homemade pizza night: Don’t worry if you don’t have all the perfect ingredients. There are a lot of items that can serve as a crust if you don’t have one or don't want to make it from scratch — bagels, flatbread, tortillas, English muffins. If you don’t have sauce, add seasoning to a can of tomato paste or crush some tomatoes and drizzle with olive oil as a base. Be creative with toppings — use pineapple or chop up lunchmeat or experiment with leftover veggies like broccoli or corn. You can even make it a competition to see who can come up with the best recipe from what's in the fridge.
3. Find a pen pal and hand write a letter: Poll other parents you know on social media and find a match for your child to be an old-fashioned pen pal. Help your child handwrite a letter, let them decorate the envelope and embellish it with stickers.
4. Watch historic sports clips with your kids: Take them back to significant moments and relive them with your kids - the Michael Jordan era games, the White Sox 2005 World Series Win, the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
5. Fly a kite: Dust off the kite in your garage or go online and find instructions on how to make your own. Then on the next gusty day, head outside and watch your kite do it’s thing.
6. Color: A little exploring through a search engine and you’ll find a bunch of online sources with free coloring pages that can be printed off and colored in together with crayons or colored pencils. It's fun for kids and also a nice stress reliever for grown-ups.
7. Play restaurant: You can’t go out and eat at your favorite dine-in spot, but you can recreate it at home. Plan out a menu with some of your favorite foods and take turns each night acting as the server or chef. You can also order carry-out from one of the many local restaurants struggling right now and have the kids serve it for dinner or enjoy a carry-out meal one night and then try to replicate it on a different night.
8. Learn a little bit of a different language: Even if this social distancing thing lasts a couple months, it probably isn’t going to be long enough to become fluent in another language, but you can study enough to learn a few sentences or find out what certain phrases sound like in several different languages. Look up "I love you" or "Good morning" and learn to say it in 10 different languages.
9. Plan a trip together: While there won’t be any road trips or flights for a vacation in the near future, you can spend some time exploring some places you’d like to go. Check out websites and research several locales so that later on when travel can be safely done again, you’ll have an itinerary all ready to go. You can also visit the page of the South Shore CVA at shouthshorecva.com to plan out some fun day trips not far from home.
10. Foster an animal: Many animal shelters have had to close temporarily and there’s a great need for foster families to help care for the many dogs and cats that reside there. Take this time to help an animal that needs a family and let your kids get an idea of the responsibility involved in caring for a pet.
