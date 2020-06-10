Good fences make good neighbors of humans, wildlife

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fences are the best way to prevent deer and other foraging animals from damaging gardens, landscape plants and orchards, but they can be expensive, and difficult or time-consuming to install.

There are other wildlife deterrents, but they might not work as well, so be prepared to share. The wildlife returns can be valuable, too.

"I think thoughtful management of shared habitat is the best option, both for us humans as well as the many wild species (vertebrate and invertebrate) that quietly support our ecosystem and economies via their ecological services and enjoyment value,” said Dana Sanchez, an Extension wildlife specialist with Oregon State University.

Still, shared habitat "can pose some challenges when animals' day-to-day activities come into conflict with ours,'' she said.

Conflicts include animals occupying and damaging buildings, eating crops and flowers, and introducing health and safety risks.

Most wildlife populations — especially those common in urban areas – are legally protected and can’t be destroyed.

So what’s a person to do?