Good reading

My columns go in months in advance. As I write in April, the bridge world is in disarray. Clubs are closed, tournaments canceled. My prayer is that a measure of normalcy will have returned by the time you read this.

Meanwhile, players are competing online (at the free site Bridge Base Online) and reading a lot. For an entertaining read, try “Insights on Bridge,” a series by prolific author Mike Lawrence.

In today’s deal, Lawrence discusses South’s undisciplined save at four spades. His weak two-bid described his hand, more or less, and then North is captain.

Down two

East doubled four spades for down two: The defense got the major-suit aces, the top diamonds and a diamond ruff. Four hearts would’ve been down two.

“North didn’t ask South’s opinion about anything,” Lawrence notes. “This result is bad for a partnership.”

“Insights on Bridge” is highly recommended for down-to-earth advice. Baron Barclay has all books in print and instructional software. See baronbarclay.com.

