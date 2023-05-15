MICHIGAN CITY — Remember folding paper footballs in study hall? Glen Patrick has invented a game that takes it to a whole new level.

Competitions are being staged at the Barker Pub in Michigan City, Franklin House in Valparaiso and the Chesterton Brewery.

Patrick’s significant other, Pam Brant, enjoys taking Patrick’s game to the masses. It gives them three date nights a week.

“This is our night to go out and have fun,” she said. “You’ve got to find someone with the same crazy as you."

By her accounting, the game provides quality-time social interaction and physical activity.

There are goals, of course. It is football, after all.

In addition to a tabletop game with its own set of rules, there’s a contest to see how many paper footballs a player can flick between the goalposts in 60 seconds. The current record is 18, held by a Michigan City woman, Patrick said. The Valparaiso record is 17, also held by a woman.

“The women seem to talk a lot more trash than the men do,” Brant observed.

They’re more patient, too, Patrick said. “The women have more practice with that. They put up with us.”

Patrick and Brant said their grandchildren enjoy the game.

“I wanted to give them a little bit of what we experienced as kids,” Patrick said. Back then, paper football used touching thumbs for the crossbar and index fingers for the goalposts. If you were unlucky, the paper football hit you in the eye.

“I designed the game to feel like football,” Patrick said. That includes a 24-by-48-inch tabletop football field with a proprietary surface.

There are league rules, just as in high school, college or NFL games. The paper used for folding the footballs has to be a specific type to ensure consistency. During games, the football has to cross the goal line without falling off the table. If the football goes off the table and is caught by the other player, it’s an interception. Otherwise, it’s an incomplete pass.

To make the game easy for players of any ability, the kickoff is a flick-off from the end of the table.

The origins of the game date to 1966, when Larry Bynon created a paper football and popularized it in his school cafeteria. “I would love to get ahold of him and his family,” Patrick said. He wants to create a Bynon Trophy for the Paper Football League version of the Super Bowl. “As far as we’re concerned, he’s the father of paper football.”

Steve Summerlin II is one of the regulars in Michigan City. “I absolutely love it. It brings back a lot of memories,” he said.

When he plays the game, he’s focused on the game, not NIPSCO bills or other concerns. “When we play, it’s just right here, right now.”

Summerlin is featured on the first Paper Football League player card. A player has to consistently score 70 points a game to earn a player card, Patrick said.

On free-play nights, players don’t have to pay for the game. For the player, it’s just for fun. For Patrick and Brant, “this is our marketing and research,” Brant said.

Patrick and Brant are refining the game before franchising it. They want to make sure the game has the benefits of mass production for consistency rather than Patrick handcrafting every piece of equipment.

“The franchise companies won’t leave us alone,” he said.

He also dreams of a Paper Football League clubhouse with a concession stand serving nachos, popcorn and pizza.

Brant said they’re hoping to connect with local business owners to sponsor games and perhaps take the tournaments to festivals.

“We meet some of the nicest people,” Brant said.

The game helps address the plague of loneliness that COVID-19 brought, Patrick said: “Just sitting at home alone is bad for your heart.”

“Our season never ends,” Brant said. But it picks up right after the Super Bowl, when football fans are no longer able to watch pro football on television, Patrick added.