Good times

Another sign standing sentinel beside a church in my town: "Sin: 'It seemed like a good idea at the time.'"

In today's deal, South's jump to two spades in the balancing seat was "intermediate," suggesting a six-card suit and opening values. Against four spades, West led the queen of hearts, and South took dummy's ace and led a trump. West won and led another heart.

Declarer won, drew trumps and led the A-K and a third club. He hoped West would win, but when East took the queen and led a diamond, South lost two diamonds. Down one.

First trick

South sinned at Trick One (a good time if you're intent on sinning). He took the ace of hearts — presumably, it seemed like a good idea — but should instead let West's queen win.

South wins the next heart and leads a trump. If West wins and errs by leading a third heart, South wins and discards a club. He draws trumps, takes the A-K of clubs, ruffs a club and returns a trump to dummy to pitch two diamonds on the good clubs.

Daily question

You hold: S J 9 7 H A K 4 D 7 3 C K 6 5 3 2. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid two clubs, he rebids two diamonds and you try 2NT. Partner then bids three clubs. What do you say?

ANSWER: Partner's three clubs says he is amenable to neither game nor notrump. He has a minimum, shapely hand. Pass. He may hold 53,Q7,KQ10652,AJ7. (Your 2NT with no spade stopper was imperfect, but you had enough strength to try for game, and no other call was attractive.)