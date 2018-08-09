What’s new in the Strack & Van Til produce department? A fresh crop of locally grown, sustainable and made clean products to offer customers more choices. These include Gotham Greens, Red Sun Farms Tomatoes and Natalie’s Orchid Island Juices.
Gotham Greens are premium quality produce grown under the highest standards of food safety and environmental sustainability in a climate-controlled, urban rooftop greenhouse facility in Chicago.
The proximity of the Chicago greenhouse to Northwest Indiana ensures that the Gotham Greens lettuces and leafy greens you buy at Strack & Van Til are at peak freshness.
“Products are harvested just a few hours before they reach our shelves," said Bob Hylka, Strack & Van Til director of produce. "They’re grown responsibly, which means they’re free of harmful chemicals like pesticides, insecticides, and herbicides.”
Hylka said Gotham Greens also contain no GMOs; in fact, they’re verified by the Non-GMO Project, a nonprofit organization committed to preserving and building sources of non-GMO products, educating consumers and providing verified non-GMO choices.
Because nothing says healthy goodness like biting into a juicy, red ripe tomato, Strack & Van Til is proud to add Red Sun Farms Tomatoes to its produce department, with varieties hand selected for their unique characteristics to deliver the best quality and taste.
Red Sun Farms Tomatoes are grown by the largest greenhouse operation in North America, which controls the entire process from seed selection to harvest to delivery to your local Strack & Van Til store. “That means our consumers can depend on safety, freshness, and flavor,” Hylka said.
You can also be sure that 100 percent of Red Sun Farms Tomato seeds are non-GMO, plus they’re grown sustainably in high-tech, climate-controlled greenhouses. All water and nutrients not consumed by the plants are recycled; the water is conditioned and sterilized before being fed back into the greenhouse. No pesticides, insecticides, or herbicides are used in the growing process.
Fresh fruits and vegetables are just some of the items you’ll find in the Strack & Van Til produce department; check out the delicious varieties of natural juices on the shelves, including the new, award-winning Natalie’s Orchid Island Juices.
Hylka noted that Natalie’s Orchid Island Juices are minimally processed. “That translates into fresh, clean label juice.”
Natalie’s uses quality ingredients, by hand selecting and sourcing the finest fruits and vegetables available. It handcrafts its juice in small batches to ensure authentic freshness and clean, nutritious juice made with integrity.
Owned by women and family driven, Natalie’s has provided families with a source of authentic nutrition for more than 30 years, and now customers can enjoy that deliciousness and quality when shopping at Strack & Van Til.
