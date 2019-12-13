Grading on a curve
My friend the English professor had given a student an "F" on a term paper.

"He appealed," the prof told me. "He said he'd worked hard and didn't merit a failing grade."

"Did you give him a break?" I asked.

"I told him I agreed that he didn't deserve an 'F,' but that was the lowest grade I could give."

Today's declarer deserved an F-minus. Against six spades, West led the king of hearts. South threw a club on dummy's ace, drew trumps and took the K-A of clubs. When East discarded, South tried the A-K of diamonds. This time West showed out, and South glumly conceded down one.

WINNERS

South needed a course in counting winners. After East discarded on the ace of clubs. South could have made the slam by ruffing a club, taking the top diamonds, then leading a trump to dummy and discarding a diamond on the fourth club. West would be end-played.

But South's simplest play is to pitch a diamond on the ace of hearts, draw trumps and finesse in clubs. He is sure of three club tricks and 12 in all.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S A J 10 4 H A D 10 7 5 3 C A J 4 2. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade, he bids two clubs and you try two diamonds. Partner next bids two spades. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your hands fit together well. Partner's hand is short in diamonds, and you have no "wasted" honors there. He suggests extra strength: If he had a minimum hand with three-card support, he would often have raised directly to two spades. Take a shot and bid six clubs.

