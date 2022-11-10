Grand Victoria hosts WSOP circuit with new $-4 million poker room

The World Series of Poker Circuit, a year-long nationwide competition that brings world-class tournament action to casino markets around the country, comes to the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois, for a 12-day run today through Nov. 21.

Sixteen official “gold ring” events, $1-million in guaranteed prize money, and an affordable slate of supporting events crafted for poker players of all levels, will be presented in the Chicago area’s newest poker room which was relocated and expanded to a location on the property’s main floor at a cost of $4-million.

The development was part of a 6,500 square-foot expansion into what was formerly a buffet. The new area made room for 20 poker tables which are located adjacent to a Caesars Sportsbook and a bar area. It created the perfect venue for the Grand Victoria to host a WSOP Circuit event for the first time since the property was acquired by Caesars Entertainment four years ago.

Highlights of the competition include a two-day $300,000 guaranteed no limit hold’em tournament that begins today. The buy-in is $600.

Two seniors events for players 50 years of age and older will be held on Sunday (Nov. 13) and again on Sunday, Nov.20. The buy-in for these tournaments is $300.

The no-limit hold’em Main Event with a guaranteed prize pool of $500,000 is set to be held over three days starting on Nov. 17 with the final table scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21. The buy-in for this tournament is $1,700.

In addition to the headliners, numerous mega satellite and “deep stack” games with buy-ins ranging from $75 to $135 are going to be held to ensure the action is non-stop and to provide opportunities for all players to take in the World Series of Poker experience.

Registration for the competitions opens today at 7 a.m. with the WSOP cashier in the pavilion.

The Grand Victoria will be the scene of another WSOP Circuit Event next year starting on April 6 and continuing through April 17. It will be preceded by a tournament at Horseshoe Hammond slated to begin Feb. 23 and continuing through March 6.

Additional information is available at caesars.com/grand-victoria-casino and by visiting wsop.com/2022/circuit.

There are 25 scheduled stops across the country for this, the 18th season of the WSOP Circuit.

All official gold ring winners at the Grand Victoria event as well as those from either the live or online circuit events through May 2023 will qualify for the invitation-only “Tournament of Champions” which will take place during the 2023 edition of the World Series of Poker extravaganza in Las Vegas.

All WSOP Circuit events are played using a big blind ante format while offering the same expanded starting chips which was unveiled during the 2019 – 2020 season.

BONUS ROUND-UPAMERISTAR: The $1-million “Lucky Ball” drawings are being held every Saturday this month at the East Chicago property. The drum opens at 4 p.m. on the days of the promotion. Guests are invited to swipe their mychoice players club cards at any promotional kiosk to check in their entries. Three winners every hour from 7 to 10 p.m. will be selected to play the Lucky Ball machine for a chance to collect six orange balls and win $1-million.

The “Blue Delta Jeans” promotion concludes this week. Drawings for Choice, Advantage, and Preferred mychoice players club members are today. Elite and Owners Club mychoice members drawings will be Friday (Nov. 11). Five winners will be selected every hour from 6 to 10 p.m. to win a custom-tailored pair of Blue Delta Jeans valued up to $500. Guests receive free entries based upon tier level for every 25 tier points earned playing slots and table games. Participants should check in their entries at a promotional kiosk starting at 4 p.m. on drawing days.

BLUE CHIP: Complimentary casino entertainment on tap at Rocks Lounge this weekend features Smarty Pants on Friday and Dick Diamond and The Dusters on Saturday for 9 p.m. performances. The 3 p.m. Sunday matinee is headlined by Rosie & The Rivets.

FOUR WINDS: The $170,000 “Autumn Adventure” promotion will be held at all Four Winds Casino locations on Saturday (Nov. 12) from Noon to 10 p.m. (ET). Hourly drawings will be conducted to award $9,000 in cash, instant credit and free slot play. Two Jeep Wagoneers will be given away, one at 3 p.m. and the other one at 9 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through promotion day by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds Casino destination. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.

HORSESHOE: The $1-million “Unlock the Box” promotion is on the docket on Saturdays this month at the Hammond casino. Be on hand this week (Nov. 12) for the “Unlock the Mini Box” drawings from 6 to 10 p.m. Caesars Rewards players club members can activate their entries starting at 4 p.m. Two winners chosen every hour through 9 p.m. will receive $1,000 in free slot play. At the 10 p.m. drawing one winner will be awarded $2,000 in cash. Guests can multiply their entries every Wednesday by visiting a promotional kiosk. The grand finale drawings will be held Nov. 26.

HARD ROCK: In celebration of Veteran’s Day on Friday, all active and retired military members are invited to present their military ID and a Unity Rewards players club card at Hard Rock Café to receive a complimentary Legendary Burger.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will host their annual veterans tribute dinner on Saturday (Nov. 12) starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person (dinner included, cash bar) and available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tribute-to-our-veterans-who-served-in-the-middle-east-tickets-403647088307. Proceeds benefit the DAV Glenn F. Renicker, Chapter #17, Department of Indiana, Hammond. The Dave Mathews tribute band, Trippin Billies, will entertain.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: A Veteran’s Day T-Shirt giveaway will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday while supplies last. Mychoice players club members must swipe their cards at any promotional kiosk to activate the promotion. Additionally, active-duty military, veterans, and first responders who are members of the Myheroes players club are invited for a complimentary prime rib dinner, 20 percent off at 99 Hops, and a 30 percent discount at the hotel. Please visit the mychoice promotion center for all the details.