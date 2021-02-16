Great expectations

Unlucky Louie is usually a loser in my club’s penny game, but he’d had a miserable Monday.

“Maybe you should lower your expectations,” I said when he showed up on Tuesday.

“I’m lowering them to the point where they’ve already been met,” Louie growled.

At today’s 3NT, Louie took the ace of spades and led a low club to his jack. West won and led another spade, and Louie pitched a diamond from dummy and captured East’s queen.

Down one

Louie next led a club to dummy’s queen; a 3-2 break would have given him 10 tricks. When East showed out, Louie groaned and let the jack of hearts ride. West produced the queen, and the defense took three spades for down one.

“My expectations were too high,” Louie sighed.

Louie should lead a club to his ace at Trick Two and return a club. If West takes the king, Louie is safe. If West ducks, dummy’s queen wins, and then Louie finesses in hearts for at least nine tricks. He also succeeds if West has the singleton ten or nine of clubs.

Daily question