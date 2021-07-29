Great extrications

An extraordinary case of a player escaping from a hopeless situation arose in a Vanderbilt Teams match 50 years ago. South was the late Bobby Goldman.

After trading on the favorable vulnerability to preempt with a ragged suit, Goldman found himself at five diamonds. (North's raise to game was anything but clear.) West, with a difficult choice of opening leads, chose an aggressive low spade.

Goldman played low from dummy, winning with his singleton queen. He led a trump to dummy's jack, threw his heart loser on the ace of spades and led the king of hearts.

Club loser

When East's ace covered, Goldman ruffed, went to the ace of trumps and threw a club loser on the queen of hearts. He lost two clubs, making five!

At the other table, South opened 3NT (!), an artificial preempt in one of the minors, and North passed. South might have made the contract if the king of diamonds had been singleton. As it was, he went down five for minus 250, and his team lost a big swing.

Daily question

You hold: S K 8 6 3 2 H J 10 7 6 D K 10 C A 8. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one spade and he bids 1NT. What do you say?

Answer: You want to invite game, but a jump to three hearts would be forcing, and a bid of two hearts would be neither forcing nor encouraging. Many pairs use "new minor forcing," an agreement whereby a bid of two clubs (a "new minor") would ask partner for a further description of his hand. Discuss with your regular partner.

