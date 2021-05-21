Great Lakes cargo up nearly 4% at start of shipping season

International shipping on the Great Lakes rose nearly 4% at the start of the shipping season as a result of an improving economy in North America.

Shipments that passed through the St. Lawrence Seaway to the Great Lakes, en route to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, rose 3.7% year-over-year to 4 million tons between March 22 and April 30.

“Marine shipping is a bellwether for what’s happening in the wider economy. These first numbers of the Great Lakes-Seaway shipping season, particularly the increased demand for construction and steel-making materials, are a positive sign that the U.S. and Canadian economies continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce.

Iron and steel cargoes rose 58% in April as compared to last year. General cargo shipments were up 23.2% and construction materials up 1.6%.

Grain, one of the top cargos moving through the Great Lakes last year, rose by nearly 10% in April.