Great Lakes shipping volume up as Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor sees huge jump

Cargo volumes on the Great Lakes have risen 5.21% so far this year and four times as much at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, the deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Porter County.
Ports on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System loaded and unloaded 20.7 million metric tons of cargo through Aug. 31 this shipping season, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership. An estimated 2,146 vessels have sailed across the Great Lakes, marking a 4.6% increase over the previous year.
“At the midpoint of the Seaway’s navigation season, iron ore and steel products continue to be the standout commodities moving through the Great Lakes Seaway System,” said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “Multiple vessels loaded with an array of steel products from over a dozen different countries arrived at U.S. Great Lakes ports in August, while iron ore exports to high-demand countries including China, Japan and South Korea saw a 29% tonnage increase compared to this time last year.”
Iron ore, steel, cement and other commodities have seen significant increases.
“Registering at 6,159,559 short tons, cargo through the Port of Toledo remained strong through August 2021, exceeding 2020 totals by over 25%. Looking back, we have not surpassed 6 million tons through August since 2011,” said Joe Cappel, vice president of business development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “The additional iron ore tonnage attributed to the Cleveland Cliffs HBI operation has really helped elevate the port to the next level, and we continue to focus on updating our infrastructure to accommodate additional throughput. It’s exciting to think about the potential of this Port as we look toward the future.”
Iron ore tonnage is up 30%, partly because of an increase of Minnesota Iron Range pellets being shipped out of the Port of Duluth-Superior and Silver Bay ports. General cargo shipments have risen 60%, largely because of steel imports from European countries.
“Great Lakes-St. Lawrence ships and ports specialize in efficiently transporting the metals and minerals that are now fueling North America’s manufacturing rebound and general economic recovery. We expect this surge in materials through our trade corridor to continue in the coming months,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce.
Grain shipments are expected to pick up during the fall harvest. States like Indiana are expecting record corn and soybean yields this year, and ports like Burns Harbor ship the grains all over the world.
“Traditionally, in the coming months, we should expect to see an uptick in grain movement for export primarily to Europe, South America and Asia,” Middlebrook said.
Volume at the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor remains robust as the international vessel season winds down.
“Vessel tonnage increased 18.5% compared to last August 2020,” said Ryan McCoy, port director at the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor. “Year to date, Burns Harbor is still up 86% in our seaway/maritime business. Overall, all Burns Harbor tonnage is up 22.5%. August was a big month for project cargo and steel uploads. We are expecting an increase in bulk unloads for September and October as we close out the season.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: SoHo Sweets Creamery, Balkan grocer, Filipino restaurant, dental office and furniture store open; Pepe's closes
Open
Open
Coming soon
Open
Open
Relocating
Reopen
Open
Closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion