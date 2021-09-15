Great Lakes shipping volume up as Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor sees huge jump

Cargo volumes on the Great Lakes have risen 5.21% so far this year and four times as much at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, the deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Porter County.

Ports on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System loaded and unloaded 20.7 million metric tons of cargo through Aug. 31 this shipping season, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership. An estimated 2,146 vessels have sailed across the Great Lakes, marking a 4.6% increase over the previous year.

“At the midpoint of the Seaway’s navigation season, iron ore and steel products continue to be the standout commodities moving through the Great Lakes Seaway System,” said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “Multiple vessels loaded with an array of steel products from over a dozen different countries arrived at U.S. Great Lakes ports in August, while iron ore exports to high-demand countries including China, Japan and South Korea saw a 29% tonnage increase compared to this time last year.”

Iron ore, steel, cement and other commodities have seen significant increases.