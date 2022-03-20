Great things in store for Region health care

Northwest Indiana has long been a region described as "on the rise," "up and coming," "on its way up," etc., but one could make the argument that NWI not only has risen but continues to rise to new heights.

While considered to be within the Chicagoland area by most, NWI is its own region with its own identity. Driven by the relentless work ethic of its existing residents and a sizable population moving to the area from Illinois in search of a better quality of life, NWI continues to experience rapid growth.

Such rapid growth has presented new challenges for the Region, and NWI has answered the call, particularly within the health care sector. Amid a global pandemic, NWI has strengthened its health care sector with fresh incoming health care providers and new offerings from well-established providers as well.

Given the aforementioned growth, pressure has been placed on area health care providers to "step it up" and deliver better service offerings and personalized care. Over the years, the Region's top health care providers have answered this call to action with an increased presence in the communities they serve while expanding to deliver care to areas of NWI considered underserved.

A clear example of this would include our offering, NW Indiana ER & Hospital. While the northwestern corridor of Lake county is and has been well represented, emergency room wait times and wait times for outpatient services continued to rise given the population needing to be served, and this is all before a global pandemic. NW Indiana ER & Hospital was conceived with a goal to lower wait times for these essential services within our facility and our neighboring systems as well.

Trending here in the Region and nationwide, care is moving from large hospitals to outpatient settings. Patients are opting for this form of care for a number of reasons, the chief being the greater likelihood of personalized care in these settings.

Providers here in the Region have not ignored this trend with facilities such as Community Healthcare System's Stroke and Rehabilitation Center and outpatient centers. Franciscan Health and Methodist Hospitals also continue to expand their respective offerings of immediate care to the Region. A testament to this growing trend and growth in the area is the University of Chicago Medicine's plan to build a multispecialty system in Crown Point. While U of C already has somewhat of a presence in NWI, its plan to invest in the Region only solidifies and strengthens the excellent care provided here in NWI.

With these new health care offerings available, it's vital for NWI's providers to remain focused on delivering a higher standard of personalized care; this means that providers should continue to work with other providers and specialists to implement end-to-end care plans for patients regardless of system affiliation.

Here at NW Indiana ER & Hospital, we're proud to say that this has been the case all along; as a newcomer to NWI, we were a bit concerned about whether or not our offering would be a welcomed addition to NWI's health care scene. While we're essentially competing for the emergency room patients as our counterparts, we're pleased to say that the likes of Franciscan Health, Community Healthcare System, Methodist Hospitals, Northwest Health, etc., have welcomed our offering with open arms.

We also happen to have transfer agreements with many of the aforementioned systems. After the reception we received from the public and health care providers alike, we knew that we had opened our doors somewhere special and unique. This June will mark our second year in the Region, and we couldn't be happier with our choice to be here; from the patients we see to community leaders and business owners we've met, it seems that everyone has the same goal of propelling this region to the forefront. Not to mention the fantastic doctors and health care professionals we've had the pleasure of meeting.

It's our experience that health care professionals here in the Region have a strict focus on positive patient outcomes, regardless of system affiliation. This continued cooperation amongst all providers is truly a strength that the Region's health care offering can rely on to maintain continuity of care for its residents.

Much like the rest of the Region, NWI's health care sector needs to remain growth-focused. For all intents and purposes, the Region's economy will only grow to be more robust than it is now, which means the health care sector must be prepared to follow suit.

We're proud to say that health care providers have done so exceedingly and abundantly, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we still have only scratched the surface. There are more great things to come for NWI's health care scene, and we can't wait to see it unfold.

Kevin Frazier is director of marketing for NW Indiana ER & Hospital.

