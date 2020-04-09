Griffith to close Ready Elementary, consolidate remaining two elementary schools

GRIFFITH — A new strategic plan unveiled in a Thursday night school board meeting calls for the closing of Ready Elementary in Griffith.
Under the plan, Ready Elementary would close, splitting grades between Griffith’s remaining two elementary schools.
Wadsworth Elementary would take kindergarten through second grade students and Beiriger Elementary would serve third through fifth grade students.
Sixth graders would be moved from the district's three elementary schools to Griffith Middle School.
All Griffith Public Schools students K-12 will be bused to Griffith Middle/High School in the morning. K-5 students will then take a second bus ride to their respective elementary schools from the middle/high school. The routes will run in reverse at the end of the day.
The Thursday night meeting was conducted via a Facebook Live video to adhere to social distancing guidelines being practiced during the novel coronavirus pandemic
School superintendent Michele Riise, four board members, the district's attorney, the director of business services and the director of special education and grants attended the meeting in person. School board first vice president Jennifer Dildine, Raymond James school financial consultant Matt Ruess and Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster attended via Zoom video.
All board members voted to support the strategic plan. Dildine, from home, said that though the board has approved the strategic plan, it could change based on community feedback.
Planning financially
Developing a plan to balance district finances and providing more equitable academic programming among the district's elementary students are among driving reasons for the consolidation plan, officials said.
Griffith schools finished 2018 with a negative operating balance of $1,339,831 and appeared last fall before the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board — the same state entity responsible for oversight of the state takeover Gary Community School Corp.
The Griffith district cut as many as 14 staff positions in cost-saving measures last spring and finished 2019 with a positive operating balance of $836,573. The district anticipates a projected $812,000 circuit breaker loss in 2020, which could significantly impact the positive operating budget the district is running now, Ruess said.
With necessary budget cuts and one-time losses, including the circuit breaker loss and a transfer from the district's rainy day fund, Ruess projects the district could lose $1.8 million heading into 2021.
Griffith administrators will be required to meet again with DUAB in May to present the district's plan for financial stability, Riise said, adding a referendum is not off the table in the future.
"I cannot go to DUAB in May and say we don’t have a plan because that’s not going to work," Riise said. "They’re forcing the school board and I to come up with a plan."
Why Ready?
District administration chose Ready to close due to expressed interest by the Crossroads YMCA to lease the elementary building on North Broad Street, a major Griffith thoroughfare.
Griffith administrators hope the partnership will bring STEM education, expanded youth sports and kindergarten readiness opportunities through the Y's Early Learning Center.
The total cost savings of closing the school and leasing to Crossroads YMCA could save Griffith schools more than $670,000, according to district projections.
"Many districts are faced with these types of tough challenges and YMCAs and school districts have partnered a lot more in the last five to 10 years to be able to maximize facilities and really maximize community impact," Buckmaster said.
Riise also rolled out goals for improved communication, academics, especially at the secondary level, and public input in a new "Griffith Public Schools Promise."
The Griffith administration did not address if any staff changes, including cut positions, would come with the consolidation.
Former Ready Principal Christine Brenner, who recently stepped in as interim principal of Griffith Middle/High School following former Principal Brian Orkis' leave, was named full-time principal of the middle/high school in the Thursday night meeting.
Public comment not heard
Parents heard from the district for the first time about the plan in the Thursday night meeting which lasted about two hours.
More than 600 people at one time viewed the meeting live as it streamed on Facebook. Many expressed concern about the board's unanimous vote without hearing first from the community. Others, in Facebook Live comments, expressed frustration that parents' concern was being characterized as negativity against the board and administration.
"Why aren’t they waiting until this social distancing is over to have an in-person meeting?" Griffith High School junior Grace Wothke asked in the video's Facebook comments.
"This was not a good way to tell us!" said Kristy Donley, a parent who recently moved into the Griffith district, hoping to be within walking distance of her daughter's school. "People have a right to say what they feel."
School boards and other public officials are allowed to conduct business in a virtual capacity during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent stay-at-home orders.
An executive order signed last month allows boards to reduce the number of board members physically present at a meeting and encourages “the public to participate electronically, if feasible.”
Board President Kathy Ruesken explained at the start of the meeting that the board would not hear public comment during the Facebook Live video because the board could not "supervise the continuity of uninterrupted dialoguing" of comments in real time.
The full strategic plan, a FAQ and directions for where to submit feedback will be included on the Griffith Public Schools website.
"You will be heard and we will respond accordingly," the board president said.
