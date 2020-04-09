Griffith to close Ready Elementary, consolidate remaining two elementary schools

Former Ready Principal Christine Brenner, who recently stepped in as interim principal of Griffith Middle/High School following former Principal Brian Orkis' leave, was named full-time principal of the middle/high school in the Thursday night meeting.

Public comment not heard

Parents heard from the district for the first time about the plan in the Thursday night meeting which lasted about two hours.

More than 600 people at one time viewed the meeting live as it streamed on Facebook. Many expressed concern about the board's unanimous vote without hearing first from the community. Others, in Facebook Live comments, expressed frustration that parents' concern was being characterized as negativity against the board and administration.

"Why aren’t they waiting until this social distancing is over to have an in-person meeting?" Griffith High School junior Grace Wothke asked in the video's Facebook comments.

"This was not a good way to tell us!" said Kristy Donley, a parent who recently moved into the Griffith district, hoping to be within walking distance of her daughter's school. "People have a right to say what they feel."