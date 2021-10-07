Grohl's 'Storyteller' reveals long list of famous friends

His time as the drummer in Scream, the Washington-area punk band that Grohl left high school to drum for, was winding down. But he was loyal, and conflicted when he got an invitation to come to Seattle in 1990 and jam with Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic.

“I called my mother and said, ‘I’m not sure what to do,'” Grohl recalled in an interview. “I mean, these are my brothers. These are my friends. This was my band. And she said, 'sometimes you have to do what's best for you,' which was funny because her entire life was devoted to other people as a schoolteacher and a mother.”

Grohl lived in a ragged apartment with Cobain as the band prepared material for what would be its breakthrough “Nevermind” album. He sensed when they left to record it that they'd never return to that apartment, but no one could anticipate their explosive success.

It proved too much for Cobain, who killed himself in 1994.

“I don't think anyone's entirely designed to make it out of a situation like that unscathed,” Grohl said. “But I was lucky because I had Virginia, the state, and my mother. If I ever did feel like I was being swallowed by this thing, I would retreat to Virginia and I would go back to the old cul de sac where I grew up and have barbecues with my old friends ... and it really rescued me in a lot of ways.”