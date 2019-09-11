SCHERERVILLE — Dyer resident Don Bacso remembers what it felt like when the plane hit the World Trade Center 18 years ago.
“I felt the impact first,” Bacso said. “It felt like an explosion coming straight through the building. I felt the tower swaying and I thought maybe a bomb had exploded in the basement and the building was going to fall.”
Bacso was one of the many attending the remembrance service Wednesday evening at the 9/11 Memorial at the Schererville Police Department. The crowd gathered as the sun crept below the horizon and the red, white and blue lights inside the towers illuminated the Twin Towers sculpture from within.
Rich Trzcinski and Mike O'Rourke, two engineers who designed the Twin Towers at the station's memorial, spoke about the symbolism behind the memorial. The towers are made from beams with 2,977 holes perforated in the metal to represent each person who died in the attack, including 343 firefighters, 72 police officers and 55 military personnel. The sculpture stands feet away from a steel beam salvaged from the wreckage of Ground Zero.
While the memorial was erected in 2017, plaques were added at the four corners of the memorial explaining the symbolism in each detail and details of 9/11.
O'Rourke said the memorial is still a work in progress that will continue to see new improvements.
Bacso was on the 57th floor of the north tower No. 1 at the time and was among the many who poured down the steps to reach safety.
“There was debris and people everywhere,” Bacso recalled. “There were firefighters and police pouring in. I saw the towers burning and I could see the tower I was in on fire.”
Bacso arrived in New York City the day before 9/11 for a week-long business trip for a tech consulting firm based in Chicago. At the time, his son was 2 years old and his wife was five months pregnant.
“It was just a normal business day, but things change drastically when a plane flies into your building,” Bacso said.
While he made it safely home, he said a coworker on his floor didn't make it out. She had a difficult time going down the steps due to her age and wasn't able to get to safety in time, he said.
He said at first it was difficult to recall that chaotic day. But now, 18 years later, Bacso speaks about his experiences at events and schools to keep alive the memory of those who died that day. Bacso said he sometimes visits the memorial to take a moment of reflection.
“When people want to reflect on 9/11, this is here for them,” Bacso said. “Especially for future generations, it's important we don't forget. This is a great opportunity for younger people to come here with their parents and hear about what happened.”