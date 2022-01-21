Groups offer help to pets suffering outside in the cold

“Once we identify the need, we inform them of different resources they can use to properly care for their pets, including the pet houses. After that, we stay in touch and follow up with the pet owners depending on how bad the case was before,” Rollins added.

Ashly Hernandez of Gastonia has five dogs living outside, but could not provide a shelter for all of them.

“I could only afford three pet houses for them, but lost one a few months back due to a storm,” she said. “I have been jobless for three months and with four girls to take care of, I was unable to replace it.”

Hernandez made a plea for help on social media, and Kenny responded.

Now, all four of the family’s Huskies and a mixed Labrador are able to have shelter from winter weather.

“I am very thankful to them. Not only have they provided me with the pet houses but have donated some pet straw as well,” Hernandez said.

Since 2019, the Lawings have built more than 200 dog shelters. They also donate pet food and straw from their business for pet bedding.