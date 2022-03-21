GUEST COLUMNIST: Developing a personalized success plan for every CHS student

Chesterton High School provides a great student experience with its wide-range of programs available, expertise of a talented faculty, and amazing support from the Duneland community. Like many large suburban high schools, we can do better to ensure that ALL students and families have a personalized plan for success in college, careers, and life.

The typical American high school experience has run on an industrial factory model for over a century. A fixed bell schedule is provided with time as the constant, and learning the variable. Principal Brent Martinson, Director of Alternative and Virtual Education Kevin Zeck, and CHS administration, faculty and staff are challenging that notion as we continue to learn more about how students learn and the skills they need to be successful in life.

There are several key components that we will continue to leverage in the spirit of assisting students to develop the necessary skills to thrive in a 21st century workforce.

Community: The Duneland community has helped to define the skills, attitudes, and credentials that students need to have for their transition into college and careers. These include the ability to read a dense, technical text; engage in critical thinking; be a good teammate; acquire authentic work-based experience; and earn real-world credentials aligned with workforce certifications and/or college credit.

Digital Credentials: Similar to the healthcare and banking industries, students need to own their records and data with new CLR (comprehensive learner record) technology. This creates a verified “Linked In” for students to market themselves for college scholarships, internships and jobs. The school’s role is to help them create a powerful and marketable narrative to open and secure equitable opportunities.

Case Management: Every student is unique. A “one size fits all” approach only leaves students behind. Teachers, counselors and principals need to have information in an automated, real-time system designed to provide personalized support for students.

K-12 education has traditionally struggled with this type of work due to not being a profit-driven enterprise with clear benchmarks to determine success and having to partner with third party vendors for a product that only checks a few boxes. There is no way to scale personalization without a CRM (customer relationship management) approach. In this system, data is automated from many different systems that K-12 schools currently utilize (LMS - learning management system, SIS - student information system, etc.).

Partnerships: To deliver the programming students need in today’s high school, we must develop partnerships with colleges, community, and employers. The partnerships have already been defined by our community. It won’t be long before every student earns a minimum of 15 college credits or an industry-based credential and participates in a career-based internship prior to graduating from high school.

Accelerated Pathways: In the spirit of ensuring the high school experience is a launching pad and not a holding tank, we must recognize that some students need more time and different kinds of instructional support. Relying on great teachers and technological advancements, it is our responsibility to ensure students have the learning support needed to complete high school at the pace that makes sense for them.

We will provide remediation strategies for our most vulnerable student populations, while continuing to provide enrichment opportunities for students with International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement, dual credit, and career-technical education.

Improvement Science: The age of personalization makes improvement science possible by automating real time data. What used to take days and dozens of spreadsheets to create, now is part of our professional DNA.

As a result, we can commit to building professional learning communities for teachers and staff to ensure we deliver on the promise of a personalized student path to success in college, careers, and life.

Chesterton High School has a long track record of preparing students for successful post-secondary careers. As we enter into a new era of personalization, we will redefine the needs of our students into personalized success plans. With support from teacher, counselor, adviser, and principal teams, we will continue to deliver measurable and valued results for the Duneland community.

Chip Pettit is superintendent of Duneland School Corp.

