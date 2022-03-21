GUEST COLUMNIST: Enhancing the relevance of NWI and valuing our assets

As I think about the assets of our region, I quickly conclude that the list is quite long.

It is also clear that some of our assets are also liabilities. As a proud member of the Region, it is easy to be so grateful for all we have in Northwest Indiana and to want our community to be a place where people want to live, play and work.

Our greatest asset is the amazing diversity of the Region’s population. Our nation is becoming more diverse, and our region is a microcosm of the best. Our future civic, business, and political leaders are here now in NWI and we must invest in their educational opportunities.

Having a trained and educated workforce is of paramount importance to the economic development of NWI. We will need skilled workers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, technicians, teachers and many people with skills to operate and manage businesses large and small. The importance of having educational opportunities in NWI is critical to the economic future of “the Region.”

From an economic development perspective, we have an abundance of water. Many of our most dominant industries need water as our congested coastline illustrates. Unfortunately, our wonderful beaches and recreational marinas are underemphasized and often overlooked by visitors. Water is an asset that provides economic value to business and industry, while adding to the quality of life and opportunities for leisure and tourism. For example, the very popular boat races held in Michigan City provide entertainment and tourism at their best.

Our newly named Indiana Dunes as a national park illustrate the natural beauty of NWI. Again, recreational activities abound in the Dunes. We can hike, walk the beach, and enjoy the wonders of the area to keep ourselves healthy both mentally and physically.

As a national park, we can expect more tourism as people from all over the nation visit to see and experience the natural beauty. Additionally, adjacent communities have long been viewed as excellent places to live in NWI. Nothing is greater than living a stone’s throw away from Lake Michigan while working in NWI or downtown Chicago.

Yes, our proximity to Chicago is a major asset. Being part of the greater Chicago metropolitan area brings national and international opportunities to NWI. With double tracking and the expansion of the South Shore train line enabled by the Westlake Corridor, we have opportunities to expand transit development that can provide exciting living opportunities near train stations for those who might want to live in Indiana but work in downtown Chicago.

There are many municipalities and investors working on concepts to enhance living, dining, and recreation options in these areas which are destined to become magnets for those who do not choose to live in downtown Chicago. To ensure the success of these economic enhancements, we must also consider and invest in other forms of quality of life assets that will bring people to NWI.

NWI has, in some ways, not taken full advantage of other economic opportunities provided by our proximity to Chicago. One would hope going forward, NWI will actively engage in attracting growing industries that serve the world. Indiana leads the nation in steel production, with the mills along our NWI lakefront making up the largest part of those numbers despite ever-increasing international competition.

But we must continue to invest in pioneering ideas, new manufacturers and talent development as economic drivers for the Region. For example, the recent READI state grant awarded to Northwest Indiana will help in the development of the Roberts Impact Lab at Purdue Northwest as a workspace for entrepreneurship, innovation and education collaboration.

Our roads and railroads are yet another asset of NWI. In part, this is true due to the central location of NWI. Because we are in the geographic middle of the Nation, we have the ability to be the true Crossroads of America. We have expanded our distribution operations recently and are likely to see more distribution centers coming our way. With this in mind, we should think broadly and consider other ways we can take advantage of our centrality. It is time for us to be a destination, not simply a distribution center.

Residents of the Region do enjoy an incredible quality of life with good schools, quality housing, expanding retail and entertainment options, and low taxes. As we consider attracting others to NWI, let us think about alternatives that currently do not exist here.

In many ways, we are an area that is very family friendly and many families are moving into our communities. But we also know that young people are having fewer children or none at all. What will be appealing to this newer generation as they age and develop in their careers? What will entice them to move to NWI? For example, the network of trails developed throughout our communities provides opportunities for walkers, runners, bikers, and those simply wanting to enjoy nature.

We have hidden gems in community theaters and local symphony orchestras that residents should enjoy and support. Alternatively, however, if we would like to attend a major concert, a touring company of a Broadway play, or an event like an RV show, the Region has much less to offer. We must expand beyond fairgrounds and create facilities and venues that could be used for larger events that would attract thousands of visitors to NWI.

Northwest Indiana has many assets like its diverse population, coastline, central location, and incredible Dunes. We must continue to be willing and able to enhance and adapt our wonderful assets to fit the future needs of the Region.

Thomas L. Keon is chancellor of Purdue University Northwest.

