GUEST COMMENTARY: Advancing Toward a Future Without Cigarettes

I like to imagine that solving a complex problem is like undertaking a journey in unchartered waters. You may not know exactly what you will encounter and must always remain agile—but if you uphold a clear vision of what you’ve set out to achieve and hold on to your courage, you will find your way.

For Philip Morris International (PMI), our direction couldn’t be clearer: deliver a smoke-free future. We are putting our money where our mouth is and have invested more than $8 billion to develop scientifically substantiated alternatives for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke.

Let’s have no doubt that the best thing to do is to never start smoking or to quit, but those who don’t quit deserve better choices than staying with cigarettes.

I realize it seems counterintuitive for a tobacco company to want to stop selling cigarettes, but today, science and technology have made it possible for smoke-free alternatives to exist. By eliminating the burning of tobacco, by eliminating smoke, innovative alternatives can produce significantly lower levels of harmful chemicals compared with cigarette smoke.