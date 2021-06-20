GUEST COMMENTARY: Biden Brings Back Hope for Rule of Law in Antitrust

In addition to my two decades as a member of the Massachusetts House, I’ve also had the honor of serving in the United States Army. My background as a lawmaker and an attorney allowed the Army to put me to use as a subject matter expert in the concept of rule of law.

Generally speaking, rule of law is the concept of society being governed not by dictators or autocrats, but by agreed-upon statutory schemes. My military service brought me to places like Iraq, Afghanistan, the Congo, and even the United States Capitol earlier this year in response to the attempted insurrection.

Now, we have a new administration in charge of the federal government, and like millions of my fellow Americans, I am hopeful that the rule of law will once again win the day. After all, it is only the rule of law – and that our leaders are accountable to the rule of law – which separates the United States from those places where I served in uniform.

One recent area of concern for me is our Nation’s antitrust laws. These regulations were put in place to ensure fairness and competitiveness in our economy. Antitrust rules seek to block monopolies or prevent companies from controlling such massive power that they are no longer accountable to consumers, customers, and even lawmakers.