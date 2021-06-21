GUEST COMMENTARY: Biden's U.S. Attorneys Problem

The Biden administration is facing a growing crisis in the part of the executive branch with the greatest power to deprive Americans of their liberty: United States Attorneys.

Several recent examples highlight a disturbing culture of misconduct by U.S. Attorneys that threatens to undermine the fairness of our judicial system. The Biden Justice Department must take immediate action to implement greater oversight of these federal prosecutors.

The 93 U.S. Attorneys and their thousands of assistants wield unparalleled authority to initiate — or decline to initiate — massive investigations with wide-ranging consequences for both their targets and innocent third parties.

U.S. Attorneys have the power to direct the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, convene and lead grand juries in secret, prosecute suspects, and recommend decades-long sentences. Often these sentences are based on conduct that was never even charged, much less proven. They can even seize property without due process under the guise of civil forfeiture.

As a former Deputy Federal Public Defender in the Central District of California, I have seen firsthand how these vast powers are wielded with little oversight. That leads to widespread abuse and arbitrary outcomes that damage the public’s faith in the system.