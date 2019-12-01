It’s generally tough for regular folks to understand what makes artists, whether in the visual or performing arts, tick. It takes a connoisseur to understand much of Picasso’s work, although carefully studying “Guernica” shockingly depicts the depravity of war. Don’t even mention the splashings of Jasper Johns. To me, much of modern sculpture looks like stuff even a junkyard dog wouldn’t bother to relieve himself on. As for interpretive dancing, go on, take it … away. Yeah, I know. I’m a Neanderthal when it comes to art. Or maybe I’m just another confused person like so many others.
Strange as it might seem, this brings me to wonder about actor Eddie Murphy. He’s in a new Netflix movie “Dolemite is My Name”; but I’ll come back to that later. Murphy is probably best known as a standup comedian, especially for his earlier, gritty, expletive-filled HBO specials. “Delirious” (1983) and “Raw” (1987), were, well … as deliriously raw as anyone could get. They showcased a young, raunchy, leather-clad Murphy stalking the stage firing machine gun bullets of expletives that blasted holes in your mind. Yet much of what he said was either utterly funny or addressed the plight of blacks gamely trying to navigate the rapids of an American river seemingly hell-bent on delivering them over Niagara Falls. Of course we’ve got to remember Murphy didn’t invent that style of comedy. He was preceded by trailblazing older black chitlin-circuit comedians such as Pigmeat Markham, Moms Mabley and Rudy Ray Moore — right up to Richard Pryor. And in case anyone should start tut-tutting about black depravity, the road had been paved by Lenny Bruce, the white standup comedian and social critic who dared challenge the restrictions of free speech in the '60s. He was hounded by the law and his shows constantly broken up until his death from a drug overdose at age 41, in 1966.
Murphy was the soul of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 1980 to 1984, then made a number of popular movies that catapulted him to bankable stardom. Movies such as “48 Hours," “Trading Places," the “Beverly Hills Cop” series and “Coming to America” showed another side of Murphy that gained wide appeal. It is estimated his films have raked in more than $6 billion dollars worldwide. Despite that, the actor has been in a slump lately. Although the widely panned 2016 drama “Mr. Church” presented a serious side of Murphy’s talent; the story of a dedicated, some might say “servile” black man catering to a white family is surely not a woke person’s cup of tea in today’s politically correct era. That might be why Murphy decided to do “Dolemite is My Name."
Apparently the movie serves two purposes. One: it’s a personal paean to Rudy Ray Moore, who died in 2008, who Murphy believes was a model to many blacks of 1970s Los Angeles aspiring to break into show business. Moore is also reputed to have influenced Blaxploitation films and rappers. Having viewed the movie twice, I believe that purpose was achieved. It tells the story of a talented, determined, self-confident artist and entrepreneur trying to break through barriers preventing his dream from being realized. Moore, streetwise and gifted with uber blarney, demolished obstacles, mostly white businessmen, to, as the credits state: “hit it big with his raunchy alter ego Dolemite, then risks it all to take his act to the big screen.”
The second purpose was that the movie would serve as a major comeback vehicle for Murphy. I’m not sure that was achieved. The movie opened in limited release nationwide in October and is currently available on Netflix. It received decent reviews from critics but many of my black acquaintances were lukewarm about it. They considered it somewhat funny but somehow not quite what they expected. Some actually said it has too much cursing. What? Eddie Murphy? Too much cursing? As to the whites, few of them had even heard about it. The problem is although Murphy’s portrayal of Moore is commendable, the subject is questionable. From my perspective, he’d done that schtick in “Delirious” and “Raw,” plus countless other gigs. Folks were anticipating his comeback but expecting a more mainstream, crossover type movie. Therein lies the enigma of Murphy the artist.
One must assume Murphy knew the risk he was taking. Surely he realized he’d been there and done that already. Wouldn’t something more along the lines of “48 Hours” have been vastly more acceptable across-the-board? Who can forget the scene of Murphy in plain clothes walking into a redneck bar, flashing co-star Nick Nolte’s police badge, yanking off someone’s cowboy hat, putting it on and brashly declaring: “There’s a new sheriff in town!” He took over that bar. But then again, he’d been there and done that too. It’s a real quandary because of his great comedic and dramatic talents. His role as Mr. Church was every bit as good as Peter Sellers playing Chauncey Gardener in “Being There.” Maybe Murphy’s four-year hiatus from the big screen clouded his judgement. Could it be he was bored? There’s a scene in the movie where Moore and his costars are in a limousine and they’re reading terrible reviews about their movie. Moore grabs a paper and reads aloud: “Dolemite isn’t fit for a blind dog to see. Cursing, rude, crude and vulgar.” Hmmm. Sounds like “Dolemite is my Name” to me.
Perhaps there’s a clue when a dejected Moore says to a friend: “I ain’t got nothin’ nobody wants.” While that might have been true of Moore at that time in his life, the truth is we all want more of Eddie Murphy. I believe he could easily make the transition from the “same old, same old” to distinguished actor. I think that’s the Eddie Murphy we’re waiting for.