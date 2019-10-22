Maybe it was just nervousness on the part of an experienced staff or the glitches that are bound to occur in almost any undertaking. Nevertheless, one wants to put one’s best foot forward on the opening day of their Big Show. That being the case, Indiana District 3 State Sen. Eddie Melton’s gubernatorial candidacy got off to a rocky, if not inauspicious start at its rollout at a Gary public library on Oct. 8.
Maybe he’s a stickler for time, but eager supporters started gathering outside the meeting room about half an hour before its advertised commencement at 5:30 p.m. A staff table blocked the entrance to gather names on petitions to get Melton on the ballot and, of course, add to their mailing list. As the crowd’s discomfort grew, members of the staff were asked why folks couldn’t be allowed in so they could at least be comfortably seated. Although functionaries said they’d check and went into the room, no satisfactory answer was given when they emerged.
When the doors opened it was obvious the room was too small. There were 110 chairs for a crowd that eventually numbered about 300. Either Melton is underestimating his local support or following Bobby Kennedy’s strategy, when he ran his brother JFK’s presidential campaign, of always booking a venue too small for the expected crowd to give the appearance of huge support. Those Kennedys! That Melton?
After things got underway the emcee knocked the mic over, once actually to the floor, and an introductory video ran briefly, stopped inexplicably and had to be restarted. Portents of things to come? Who knows. Melton was glowingly introduced by Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent of public instruction. Noteworthy is that she is a Republican, therefore her significance to Melton’s campaign is twofold; she certifies his oft-repeated commitment to public education and emphasizes his willingness to operate in a bipartisan manner. As proof of the former, he was preceded onstage by a phalanx of local teachers and school board members who formed a backdrop to the podium.
Melton took the stage to chants of “Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!” and “Run for governor!” As a matter of fact, the “run for governor” chant had been unleashed when he introduced Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke at a Gary function a few weeks earlier. The crowd was his for the taking and he could have taken it anywhere, but he’s a lackluster speaker who informs but doesn’t excite.
The first term senator, who’s 38, recalled how his parents, hardworking steelworkers, raised him with the right values and a hunger for education. It was that hunger and respect for teachers that helped make educational issues the centerpiece of his campaign. Although expressing bipartisan sentiments, he mocked Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “putting people first” slogan and recited a litany of Republican anti-people actions. He decried inadequate schools with poorly paid teachers, the rising cost of secondary education and high student debt, largely unaffordable health care costs and insufficient assistance for those suffering mental health problems, the vagaries of the justice system that unfairly incarcerates so many minorities for mere legal infractions rather than hard crimes, among other statewide issues.
Melton acknowledged hearing people say he isn’t really ready for the tough job of governor and it is not the right time for him to seek it. His reply? “Our state needs new and better leadership, plus there is no wrong time to set things right.”
If elected, he promised to fully fund public schools, ensure teachers are paid their worth and eliminate student debt. He would raise the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to a “working wage,” push easier unionization with recognized bargaining rights, fight for quality health care for all Hoosiers including those with mental problems, protect our democracy through better voters rights making it easier to vote, battle climate change through instituting a green economy providing well-paying jobs, legalize medicinal marijuana and decriminalize possession and use of small quantities of the drug.
Melton said his plans were formulated during a three-month tour of communities throughout the state, accompanied by McCormick, during which they sought input from everyday Hoosiers of all backgrounds. He decried the Republican domination of both Houses in the General Assembly as akin to a one party state, conveniently overlooking Gary reflects such dominance by the Democratic Party for three quarters of a century. He said the state needs leadership with vision and a game plan to realize President Lincoln’s ideal of “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
He closed abruptly, taking no questions from the gathering. While his oration was no tour de force, it struck a chord with listeners.
Local activist and former politician Ron Matlock said he was particularly impressed with Melton’s ability to cross the political aisle. "His bipartisanship is a good thing, it’s the only way to get things done," he said. “It’s the only way to get things done.”
Kathy Kelley said she’s a long time Melton supporter and found his speech phenomenal. She said he has a great chance of being elected because he has a heart for people and is a hard worker. “I truly believe he can make Indiana a state of which we can be proud," she said.
Cozey Weatherspoon, another local politician, said Indianapolis has gotten all the goodies for too long and Melton would take Gary’s cause to the Indiana Statehouse. “It would be nice for this area to be represented,” he said. “We need someone from this area to sing our song.”
Putting the good feelings of his supporters aside, Melton faces an uphill battle. Indiana is a conservative, Republican state. President Trump carried the state 57.5% to Hillary Clinton’s 37.5%; although in aberrant Lake County the figures were reversed.
In 2008, the state went for Democrat Barack Obama by less than 1% over Republican John McCain. There are also two other candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination, with others likely to follow. Then there’s the question of finances. Holcomb is flush with cash and might have no primary challenger. But who knows?
If a one term U.S. senator with little accomplishment or a swaggering self-promoter can be elected president, perhaps lightning could strike for Eddie Melton.