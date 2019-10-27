Here are the facts.
I served 30 years of community service as 3rd District precinct committeeman for Hammond District H3-10.
I served 16 years as the 3rd District councilman and also served as council president, and at the time was the only African American elected official.
I was instrumental in bringing BrainWare SAFARI to Hammond Public Schools along with the governor's committee of education.
I was also responsible for numerous honors and presentations to the East Hammond community, residents and constituents for outstanding service achievements and community involvement.
Fact: I sponsored the ordinance authorizing a pilot agreement for the Sohl Avenue Residential Care Project.
Fact: 14 years of the East Hammond annual basketball 3-on-3 tournament.
Fact: 30 years of an annual back to school giveaway, which consists of book bags, school supplies, clothing vouchers, food and a day of fun and activities for the entire city.
Fact: 14 years of various seniors activities, from trips to the casinos, bingo nights and of course the special Thanksgiving dinners that were sponsored by Smith, Bizzel and Warner Funeral Home.
Fact: Let's not forget the homeless that I fed and clothed, the families that reached out to me in their time of bereavement. With the help of Northwest Township Trustee Office, families were able to get services accordingly and with respect.
I have brought a positive energy to the 3rd District by renaming several streets after well deserving individuals that had either served our country during war or were committed to enhancing the betterment of our city and community.
And last but not least, let's not forget about the renovation of Harrison Park, the new renovation of Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the new sports complex, the expansion of Menards, the completion of the new bike trail and the commitment a new Hammond high school.
Let us not forget that three has been plenty of negative energy that has been put out there in the atmosphere by and through various constituents for some reason or another that did not want to see me excel or succeed within his time. We don't know why that happened, and at this point in time, it doesn't make a difference. Let's just go forward.
Who knows what's in store for me. All I can say is, as of Jan. 1, 2020, let's see what's going to happen, because I'm not through yet.