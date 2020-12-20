GUEST COMMENTARY: Making most of remote work requires balancing tradeoffs

Employees appear to gain from improved job and life satisfaction, and increased time for family and recreation. As with employers, workers also save money on commuting and other work-related expenses. They report greater autonomy and flexibility in their schedules and in creating personally tailored work environments.

Unfortunately, remote work can erode the boundaries between work and life, increase a sense of social isolation, and slow career advancement opportunities, especially for new hires. Perhaps the greatest concern is the loss of regular, informal conversations that support work-flow and innovation.

We’re in the middle of a seismic change in work patterns that is being conducted on a compressed timeline in a highly uncertain environment. While we know a good deal about the effect of remote work on businesses, the data on how these shifts are affecting workers is relatively sparse and in need of additional investigation. It appears likely that once the COVID-19 crisis passes, cracks in remote work policy and practice are likely to appear, requiring a renegotiation of standards, norms and practices to ensure we reach a sustainable remote work footing for all parties.

It is clear that remote work is something to be embraced, and that it can be extremely beneficial in creating a workplace and economy that is resilient and efficient. Finding the right balance that maximizes the benefits of remote work and minimizes the downsides will require thoughtful attention to these tradeoffs, as well as a great deal of experimentation. To ensure an equitable and effective shift to this new working model, we must remember that it is not just about productivity, and that the health of remote workers is important to success for individuals, business owners and the economy.

Brent Orrell is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and Matthew Leger is a policy research analyst at AEI. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0