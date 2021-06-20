GUEST COMMENTARY: Promoting Social Equity in Infrastructure Planning and Delivery

Another example is that while it is necessary to invest in HBCUs and MSIs, these institutions differ greatly by enrollment and endowments. Distribution processes could be expanded to consider the strengths and weaknesses of investments in each institution and to develop methods that maximize the fit between the support provided and the gaps being addressed.

While targeted investments may be necessary to redress historic inequities that exist by race and gender, a thoughtful process could be established to ensure that funds are distributed in a fair manner. For example, establishing a time window to accept applications could be more fair than a first-come, first-serve process. In some cases, community capacity to apply for and successfully manage federal funds may need to be bolstered. The methods used for assessing risk and vulnerability and determining cost-benefit tradeoffs may need to be updated so that small or poor communities are no longer overlooked.

Addressing social inequities may require attention not only to how the funds are distributed, but also what the funds are used for. Differential resilience across groups or places relates to both physical or built infrastructure (reliable and safe electricity, transport, schools, etc.) as well as social infrastructure (e.g., government functions, educational programs, social support networks). Interdependent physical and social systems offer enormous benefits for daily life because they produce and distribute essential goods and services necessary for health, safety, and economic wellbeing.

Melissa Finucane is a senior social and behavioral scientist, Jaime Madrigano is a policy researcher and Jhacova Williams is an associate economist at the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corporation. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

