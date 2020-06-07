GUEST COMMENTARY: We need legislators to get behind vote by mail

Despite the president’s claims, voting by mail is a very popular proposal among both Republicans and Democrats. According to a recent poll from Reuters, 72 percent of all U.S. adults support required mail-in ballots, including 65 percent of Republicans. Additionally, in a recent Brennan Center/Benenson poll conducted earlier this year, four out of five Americans agree that all states should give the option to vote by mail without an excuse during this coming election.

Critics claim that expanding vote by mail could open a Pandora’s box of voter fraud. Although a serious consideration, data show that these claims may be overblown. In Oregon, a state that has allowed all voters the option to cast their ballots by mail since 1990, election fraud has been nearly nonexistent.

In 2016 alone, more than 2 million voters cast their ballots by mail and of those, fewer than a dozen were deemed illegal. Many Republicans who are reluctant to expand the option to vote by mail go as far as to say that our very own Postal Service is unreliable. Yet, some states give voters the option to drop ballots off in secure drop boxes and use advanced forms of VBM tracking tools, so voters can see in real time where their vote is. With increased funding, states can improve their infrastructure and make these systems even more secure.