Gun a suspect shot at Indy cops used in at least 3 homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — A handgun that an armed homicide suspect fired at police in Indianapolis last month before he was fatally shot by officers has been linked to three homicides, police said.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the gun recovered inside a gas station where detectives had on Sept. 1 shot homicide suspect James Williams, 33, after following him was linked by ballistic testing to an Aug. 1 shooting that left two men dead.

Police said Hayley Merrill, 25, and Adam Deavers, 26, were driving on East 35th Street on Aug. 1 when they were shot, causing the car to crash into a tree.

A critical incident video released by the police department also said the same gun was linked to a homicide, a non fatal shooting and a hit-and-run crash with shots fired in June of last year. The department has not provided details about those crimes.

