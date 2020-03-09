You are the owner of this article.
Gun found in bathroom of private elementary school
CHICAGO — A gun belonging to an off-duty Chicago police officer working as a security guard at private elementary school was found by students in the women's bathroom, officials said.

The gun was found Friday afternoon in the bathroom of Catherine Cook Elementary School on Chicago's North Side. The school filed a police report.

Chicago police opened an internal investigation, according to police spokesman Anthony Spicuzza.

Security staff at school secured the gun, which did not discharge.

“There will be some type of discipline,” Spicuzza said. “Obviously, it could have been way worse.”

