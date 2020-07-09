Gun permit applications rise after state erases fee

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is seeing a wave of people applying for five-year handgun permits after lawmakers erased the fee starting July 1.
State police received more than 20,000 permit applications from July 1-7, compared to 2,259 during the same period last year, the Indianapolis Star reported.
About two-thirds of the applications were for the no-fee five-year permits, First Sgt. Ron Galaviz said.
“With the fee change, we’re seeing a huge uptick in the number of people trying to access our system,” he said.
The old fee was $15 for a hunting and target shooting permit and $30 for a concealed carry license.
Applicants still must pay a $13 fingerprint fee and have a background check. The new gun applications have strained the state's online system.
“It might take a little bit of time but people are able to get in,” Galaviz said. “We ask for a little bit of patience.”
Lifetime permits still cost $60 to $125.
