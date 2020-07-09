You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gun permit applications rise after state erases fee
alert urgent

Gun permit applications rise after state erases fee

Virus Outbreak Social Distancing Photo Gallery

People wait in a line to enter a gun store March 15 in Culver City, California. Indiana is seeing a wave of people applying for five-year handgun permits after lawmakers erased the fee starting July 1.

 Ringo H.W. Chiu, file, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is seeing a wave of people applying for five-year handgun permits after lawmakers erased the fee starting July 1.

State police received more than 20,000 permit applications from July 1-7, compared to 2,259 during the same period last year, the Indianapolis Star reported.

About two-thirds of the applications were for the no-fee five-year permits, First Sgt. Ron Galaviz said.

“With the fee change, we’re seeing a huge uptick in the number of people trying to access our system,” he said.

The old fee was $15 for a hunting and target shooting permit and $30 for a concealed carry license.

Applicants still must pay a $13 fingerprint fee and have a background check. The new gun applications have strained the state's online system.

“It might take a little bit of time but people are able to get in,” Galaviz said. “We ask for a little bit of patience.”

Lifetime permits still cost $60 to $125.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts