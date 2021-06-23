Guns, suspected drugs found after man involved in earlier pursuit hit pole, police said

HAMMOND — A Michigan man was arrested early Wednesday after eluding a state trooper during a pursuit and crashing into a utility pole after a Hammond officer initiated a second pursuit, Indiana State Police said.

Shivam Vikrant Patel, 26, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and resisting law enforcement, police said.

An Indiana State Police trooper was on patrol about 12:20 a.m. when he clocked a silver 2019 Subaru passenger car going 112 mph as the driver headed east on Interstate 90, just west of the Cline Avenue exit, police said.

The trooper attempted to stop the Subaru, but the driver turned off the car's headlights, continued eastbound, exited at Cline Avenue and turned his lights back on. The trooper stopped chasing the Subaru after losing sight of the car at a toll booth, police said.

About 10 minutes later, Hammond police saw the Subaru speeding on Calumet Avenue, state police said.

As Hammond police initiated a traffic stop, the Subaru crashed into a utility pole at 129th and Calumet avenues. The driver, later identified as Patel, exited the car with a loaded handgun in his waistband, police said.