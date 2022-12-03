Our names are Gypsy, Tusk & Rhiannon we are 3 month old all grey kittens who are neutered/spayed and up... View on PetFinder
Gypsy Tusk & Rhiannon
The Merrillville football program has been placed on probation through next summer.
The crash occurred about noon Saturday after a driver fled a minor traffic crash at a gas station and entered I-65 going the wrong way, officials said.
In keeping with protocol following an officer-involved shooting, the Lake County Sheriff's Department was brought in to investigate the incident, the police chief said.
The contractor killed in a construction accident Friday at a NIPSCO substation in Cedar Lake has been identified.
Union president election: "They're tired of it. This is America but they're operating like it's a third-world country."
Superintendent Todd Terrill wrote in a letter to parents the cancellation was necessary help staff prepare to work this week without full access to the network.
1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Porter County; roads closed for next few hours, fire department says
All lanes on U.S. Highway 6 between State Road 149 and North 200 West in Valparaiso will remain closed for the next three hours, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
"The suspect was seen fleeing in what is believed to be a black Honda sedan with an unknown Indiana plate," Schererville police said.
A Chevrolet Cruz traveling north on Interstate 65 left the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree near the Lowell exit, police said.
Athenian Greek Cuisine aimed to bring a Greektown-like dining experience to the Calumet Region but the last plate of flaming saganaki has flickered out.