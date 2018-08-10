CROWN POINT – Accomplishments within the 4-H program were on display Friday at the Lake County Fair.
During the annual achievement night, several awards were presented to 4-H members.
Royal ambassador awards were issued to Nathan Davids, of The Seekers 4-H Club, which meets at the Leroy Community Center in Leroy, Ind.; Christina Javorka, of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, which meets at St. Paul Lutheran School in Munster, and Earlyne Long, of the Saddle and Spurs 4-H Club, which meets at Crown Point High School.
Janet Kraynik, president of the Lake County 4-H Club Committee, said the royal ambassador award is presented to the highest achieving young people in the Lake County 4-H program.
She said Davids has participated in state 4-H trips, been active in junior leaders and taken part in several 4-H projects.
Kraynik said Javorka was recently involved in a project that encouraged 4-H members to protect the environment. She said Javorka has been an officer in her 4-H club, and she has attended 4-H camp.
Kraynik said Long served on the county 4-H committee board of directors. Long also has been involved in junior leaders and multiple animal and building projects.
Several other awards also were presented Friday, including the horse and pony memorial award, which was given to Annabelle Pancini, of the Saddle and Spurs 4-H Club.
Kraynik said the award is based on high achievement in the horse and pony program, and it's presented each year to a 4-H member who has completed at least two years in the program
Younger 4-H members also had their chance to shine Friday.
The event included the mini 4-H graduation.
Kraynik said the mini 4-H program is for children in kindergarten through second grade.
Certificates were handed out to children who have completed second grade and are moving into the regular 4-H program next year, Kraynik said.