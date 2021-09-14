Half of Indiana small business owners have jobs they can't fill; near record high wages

Half of Indiana small business owners can't find the employees they need in a tight labor market, but optimism improved slightly last month.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses rose to 100.1 in August, up 0.4 points from the previous month. The NFIB's Uncertainty Index fell seven points to 69, the lowest the survey has found in Indiana since January 2016.

“I would hope that more people than economists are taking note of this disturbing trend,” said Barbara Quandt, NFIB state director in Indiana. “The stagnant optimism, coupled with the other NFIB troubling statistic that half of small businesses can’t find qualified workers translates into a troubling sign: many small business owners may not survive the next few months. Here in Indiana, we need to do everything we can to help support out entrepreneurs and their employees, who are the foundation of our economy.”

The number of small business owners in Indiana who reported they could not fill jobs rose one point to 50% in August, a record high for the second consecutive month. About 22% of small business owners surveyed in Indiana by the National Federation of Independent Businesses reported unfilled job openings historically over the last 48 years.